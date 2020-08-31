DURHAM — Police Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis has posted on Facebook an explanation for an Aug. 21 incident in which officers drew their guns on a 15-year-old boy. She also said an internal investigation of the incident is underway.
In her post on Sunday, Davis said officers had received "weapons-related calls" at a Durham apartment complex.
Later in the day, they were called to the same address to investigate a "suspicious person with a weapon" call, the chief said. She said the caller reported there was a male who had a gun and drugs and was believed to have been involved in a prior shooting.
"Upon their arrival, Durham police officers believed an individual behind the building was the suspect. It was not until the young man was detained that officers realized he was not the suspect, but rather, a 15-year-old resident," the chief wrote Sunday. "Given the nature of the call, officers did have weapons initially drawn. However, they were holstered upon realizing that the detained individual was not the suspect.
"Based on preliminary review of video footage, guns were not pointed at the heads of any individual on the scene.
"Regrettably, an 8-year-old had witnessed the incident. I met with the families immediately following the incident and have had conversations with them in the last couple of days."
Davis acknowledged that she had received numerous calls about the incident from residents, and that it happened at a time when many people are calling for closer scrutiny of how police interact with "communities of color."
Davis' post brought a mixed response on Facebook that included several people thanking the chief and others excoriating her for suggesting that the situation was lessened because the officers didn't point weapons at a child's head.
