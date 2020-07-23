Col. Glenn McNeill (copy) (copy)

Col. Glenn McNeill, N.C. Highway Patrol commander

Age: 49

Family: Married with three children

On growing up: McNeill’s interest in law enforcement was sparked by a tragedy in his youth. “I’ve wanted to be a state trooper since I was child. My mother was murdered, and they never found the person who did it. The assailant was not identified, there was no arrest.”

On the protests: “We all should be troubled with what we witnessed regarding the death of George Floyd. Although that happened many miles away, we, as a proactive organization, we’re going to look at that and see how we could do better. Folks are calling for reform, and we have to listen.”

