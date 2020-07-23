Age: 49
Family: Married with three children
On growing up: McNeill’s interest in law enforcement was sparked by a tragedy in his youth. “I’ve wanted to be a state trooper since I was child. My mother was murdered, and they never found the person who did it. The assailant was not identified, there was no arrest.”
On the protests: “We all should be troubled with what we witnessed regarding the death of George Floyd. Although that happened many miles away, we, as a proactive organization, we’re going to look at that and see how we could do better. Folks are calling for reform, and we have to listen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.