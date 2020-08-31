CHARLOTTE — A tradition nearly a century old, known as the "Grand Daddy of North Carolina BBQs," has been canceled because of health and safety concerns from the novel coronavirus.
Leaders of Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church in Charlotte voted unanimously Thursday to cancel the 91st annual gathering. Held on the fourth Thursday every October, the Mallard Creek BBQ event draws upwards of 20,000 people annually, including a host of local and national politicians.
In past years, those who came to fill their plate and glad-hand included candidates for mayor, those hoping for a U.S. Senate seat and even former Vice President Dan Quayle and former U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Dole. But many more simply came to eat and socialize.
"Unfortunately, the time-honored tradition of slow roasted pork over hickory wood and making our Brunswick stew and cole slaw from scratch requires very close contact of our church volunteers for a week," officials posted on Facebook.
"We saw no way to accomplish this, and have our folks remain safe. Finally, we would never want to endanger our customers on BBQ Day."
While health experts and the CDC have said there's little risk involved in catching the virus via prepared food or food packaging, there's widespread documentation of COVID-19 transmission in social settings, including dining and sharing space, such as a kitchen. North Carolina COVID-19 restrictions currently prohibit large gatherings.
"This difficult decision was reached after much prayer and deliberation, by the Session's Elders," officials wrote in an announcement on this week on MallardCreekBBQ.com.
"Rest assured, the church leadership explored many options, such as drive thru only service, spaced out seating, postponement, or a scaled down event."
The next gathering is scheduled for Oct. 28, 2021.
Organizers cook nearly 15,000 pounds of pork barbecue and 2,500 gallons of Brunswick stew for the event. They prepare 2 tons of coleslaw and brew nearly 400 gallons of coffee.
The tradition began in 1929. The church was under construction when the Great Depression arrived, Observer news partner WBTV reported in 2017. To raise money to finish the work, church deacons hosted a barbecue. Money raised at the event in part goes to local and world missions now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.