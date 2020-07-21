mural:
Part of Lindsay Street to close for artwork installation
GREENSBORO — A portion of Lindsay Street will be closed this weekend — but not for roadwork.
It’s so a large mural can be applied to the pavement. Yes, a mural.
The closure will occur from 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Monday.
The mural, which is named “Say it Loud,” will be placed in the eastbound lane of Lindsay Street between Cumberland and Beech streets, adjacent to Cumberland Park.
It’s the third project approved through the city’s pilot Street Mural Program.
elections lawsuit: League of Women Voters seeks injunctionGREENSBORO — Lawyers are arguing a case at the city’s federal courthouse this week that aims to offer voters, fearful of being infected with the coronavirus, other options so they can avoid being near people at the polls during the Nov. 3 election.
The League of Women Voters of North Carolina and others are seeking a preliminary injunction that could temporarily alter some of the state’s voting laws.
Their lawsuit seeks to make it easier to cast absentee ballots and increase opportunities to vote early.
driver’s licenses: DMV suspends road tests for new N.C. driversraleigh — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will begin temporarily issuing licenses to new drivers without a road test as long as they meet other requirements.
The new policy, scheduled to begin today, will remain in place as long as the COVID-19 pandemic prevents the DMV from testing drivers.
The DMV stopped offering road tests in March to prevent the spread of coronavirus among employees and drivers.
amazon: Online retailer filling more jobs at facility in Garnergarner — Online retail giant Amazon said Tuesday that it is beginning to fill jobs at its massive fulfillment center and expects to hire more than 3,000 people — more than double the number expected.
Two years ago, when Amazon announced it would build the facility in Garner, the company said it would employ 1,500 people.
But since the coronavirus pandemic has changed the spending habits of millions of Americans, Amazon has pumped up its staffing levels to keep pace with the increased reliance on online shopping.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.