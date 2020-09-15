Council backs off proposal requiring Greensboro police to get written consent before searches

GREENSBORO — The City Council backed off Tuesday on a proposal that would require police to get written consent before they search a person, car or property.

Instead, a divided council voted 5-4 to sharpen an already heavily-documented process that requires officers to take video of any encounter with a body-worn camera and fill out an incident report.

In the end, the new policy requires officers to provide a standardized explanation of a person's rights before proceeding with any search. Those rights are that a person understands the encounter is voluntary, that he or she can refuse to be searched without penalty and that they can withdraw consent at any time during the search.

The policy applies to searches without "probable cause," the legal standard that, when met, gives police power to search a person or property without consent.

In a nearly two-hour virtual discussion, council members discussed both sides of the issue.

On one hand, residents need to be fully informed before an officer conducts a search and that requires extra explanation and a signed document.

On the other, statistics show problems with searches are few and that police would be overburdened by adding a signed form to their documentation.

"There are already several forms that go into documenting a traffic stop," Police Chief Brian James said. "To actually go back to the car, get the form and read it to the person ... it does become kind of convoluted. And standing on the side of the road, it can be difficult."