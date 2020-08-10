Good guys wear masks
Having recently shopped in essential businesses (grocery store, hardware store, pharmacy) with signs that clearly say “masks required," I still see people in the stores who either are not wearing masks at all or who are wearing them with their noses exposed.
I wonder what part of “required” isn’t clear. Unfortunately, all businesses are not able to have an employee positioned at the door to enforce the state mandate. In addition, employees, as well as other customers, risk verbal assault and/or injury from non-compliant customers for asking people to adhere to the safety requirement to wear a mask.
For folks who object to wearing a mask for whatever reason, an alternative could be having a tube down your throat with the tube attached to a ventilator for when you become seriously ill. Not a pretty picture.
As Lester Holt says at the end of every NBC evening news show, "Take care of yourself and each other." Wearing a mask and wearing it correctly is at least one thing we can each do to accomplish that goal.
Vivian Sheidler
Greensboro
