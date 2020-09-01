City Council is moving closer to splitting up the countywide coalition that binds more than 50 nonprofits and businesses to help the area's homeless.
That's because the city of Greensboro, the largest member of the coalition, wants to leave the Guilford County Continuum of Care and go it alone.
Some city leaders believe the Continuum of Care focuses too much on providing temporary housing for the homeless through shelters and not enough on helping them find permanent homes.
Leaders with the Continuum of Care, which is chartered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, say shelters have proven effective in reducing homelessness throughout Guilford County.
Greensboro, like many North Carolina cities, has struggled for years with how to curb the perpetual problem of homelessness. Exact numbers are hard to come by, but it's estimated there are about 600 people who are homeless in the city at any given time.
The "continuum" in Continuum of Care refers to the process that takes a homeless person or family into a shelter, provides them services such as counseling for substance abuse or mental health and, ideally, finds them a permanent place to live.
In all, the city spends about $2 million a year on agencies that serve Greensboro — more than $1.5 million of that going to permanent-housing programs.
a High Point nonprofit, Partners Ending Homelessness, which manages the daily operations of the Continuum of Care
Meanwhile, the city has cut the money it gives to nonprofits that offer shelter to the homeless while increasing funding to agencies that practice "rapid rehousing" — programs that specialize in finding permanent homes.
