GREENSBORO — The Greensboro City Council agreed Tuesday to take steps to create a new government group for the city's homeless.
Greensboro is already doing much of the work that the current coordinating group should be doing, so it's natural for the city to create its own agency, city officials say.
Changing priorities and a growing sense that the city has shouldered a disproportionate burden in caring for the homeless have led council members and staff to suggest the city break free of the Guilford County Continuum of Care coalition and create the Greensboro Continuum of Care.
The current group, an independent coalition chartered by the federal department of Housing and Urban Development, connects more than 50 nonprofits and businesses across Guilford County to help the homeless in High Point, Greensboro and the county.
In a Tuesday work session, council asked city staffers to begin work to create the Greensboro Continuum of Care and break off from the county organization, which has coordinated housing services for the homeless for more than a decade.
City officials will have a telephone meeting with HUD and the Guilford County Continuum of Care coalition on Friday to discuss the change.
Stan Wilson, Greensboro's director of Neighborhood Development, said that the Continuum of Care and Partners Ending Homelessness, the nonprofit that manages much of the day-to-day business of the continuum, have in recent years agreed to hand some of the responsibility for coordinating federal funds for the homeless to the city.
When the COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home order went in effect in March, the city stepped up to house more than 100 homeless people at the Greensboro Sportsplex. Later, those people and many more were moved to hotels paid for by the city, which received some federal reimbursement.
The Continuum of Care's plan to house the county's remaining homeless people in shelters operated by more than a dozen nonprofits would have exposed those people to a higher risk of COVID, some city officials argued.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan said during the meeting that people often look to the city to help homeless people in crisis, and it's only natural that the city would decide to take a more formal role.
"If we are going to be in that position where we are always mobilizing to make sure people are housed in an emergency situation, we might as well make sure that we are the ones who are responsible for it," Vaughan said.
Some city leaders believe the Continuum of Care focuses too much on temporary housing for the homeless through shelters and not enough on helping them find permanent homes.
The city has cut the money it gives to nonprofits that offer shelter to the homeless while increasing funding to agencies that practice "rapid rehousing" — programs that specialize in finding permanent homes.
Greensboro, like many North Carolina cities, has struggled for years with how to curb the perpetual problem of homelessness. Exact numbers are hard to come by, but it's estimated that 600 people are homeless in the city at any given time.
The "continuum" in Continuum of Care refers to the process that takes a homeless person or family into a shelter, provides them services such as counseling for substance abuse or mental health and, ideally, finds them a permanent place to live.
In all, the city spends about $2 million a year on agencies that serve Greensboro's homeless — more than $1.5 million of that going to permanent-housing programs.
Wilson and several council members suggested at Tuesday's meeting that the data on the number of homeless people collected by the Guilford Continuum is not accurate and could limit the federal funding the city receives to combat homelessness.
"What that data says informs the funding that may or may not be available," said Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy, who is also the executive director of the Interactive Resource Center, a homeless services agency and day shelter. "If we underestimate our homeless community, our need looks much less than it really is."
Pamela Palmer, chairwoman of the Guilford Continuum's board, said in an email after the meeting that her group volunteered to make a presentation to council during its work session and provided statistics and other material about its work, but that the information was never presented to council. The numbers suggest that the Guilford Continuum's work is making progress against homelessness.
The data showed, among other things, that the number of homeless people who had to be sheltered at Guilford County agencies declined from 2,469 in 2016 to 2,043 in 2019.
"I emailed this document to the City of Greensboro on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. They did not reference what we submitted in the work session," Palmer said in the email.
