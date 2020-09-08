WINSTON-SALEM — President Donald Trump blasted Democratic rival Joe Biden and “left-wing extremists” at a rally Tuesday night, marking his third visit to North Carolina in a little over two weeks.
Long lines and a sea of red caps — about 1,000 people in all — were visible hours before Trump arrived in Air Force One to Winston-Salem’s Smith Reynolds Airport.
Trump said he will do better with Black, Hispanic and Asian voters than pundits think.
“I’m running for reelection to keep jobs at home, to put violent criminals behind bars and to make sure the future belongs to America and not China or other countries,” Trump said.
Both North Carolina and Florida are swing states considered crucial to the Trump campaign. Trump visited Wilmington last week and spoke to Republican National Convention delegates in Charlotte on Aug. 24.
Eric Trump, one of the president’s sons, is scheduled to be in High Point today, and Donald Trump Jr. will speak in Hendersonville on Thursday.
“(Trump) knows that this is neck and neck and he doesn’t have any breathing room,” said Doug Heye, a Republican strategist and Winston-Salem native. “North Carolina is very clearly a state he can not afford to have flip.”
Trump won North Carolina by nearly four points in 2016. But polls show him virtually tied with Biden, the Democratic nominee.
At the Winston-Salem airport, Trump was greeted by a packed crowd that included former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest and U.S. Reps. Mark Walker and Greg Murphy.
In a statement released before Trump’s arrival, Biden said the president is unlikely to talk about the coronavirus pandemic or the economy. There have been nearly 179,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state. The unemployment rate is 8.5%, down from spring’s double-digit highs.
“North Carolinians will not hear President Trump discuss how he plans to get this virus under control, nor will they hear plans to safely restart our economy or provide much-needed relief to struggling workers, parents and small business owners,” Biden said.
The message was amplified in media calls by former Democratic Gov. Bev Perdue and Kathy Manning, a recent Democratic candidate in the 6th Congressional District.
Trump campaign spokesman Gates McGavick touted Trump’s “record of results for the Tar Heel State.” That includes a pre-pandemic unemployment rate of 3.6% and the addition of more than 290,000 jobs from May through July.
Robert Schweickert came from Moravian Falls in Wilkes County to see Trump. After Tuesday, Schweickert, a veteran, was more committed to helping Trump get another term than ever.
"We need this man elected," Schweickert said. "We need this man real bad."
