Officers’ tactics are deeply troubling
I came across the online Holocaust Encyclopedia recently. It is published by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Its section on the dreaded Gestapo, the German secret police, reads like this: “The Gestapo was a vital component of … Nazi repression. … This police force was unlike others in that it answered to no judicial or legal oversight. It could carry out particularly ruthless actions without fear of any civilian repercussions.”
By the middle of 1933, the Nazi Party was the only political party, and nearly all organized opposition to the regime had been eliminated. In effect, democracy was dead in Germany.
Fast forward to an Associated Press article in today’s News & Record (July 21): Oregon “State Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said in court papers that masked federal officers have arrested people on the street, far from the courthouse, with no probable cause and whisked them away in unmarked cars.”
This incident makes me realize how fragile democracy can be and what happened in 1933 could happen today.
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
Move to quell protests is beyond disturbing
Unidentified troops dressed entirely in unmarked camouflage and black uniforms have been deployed in multiple states to deal with peaceful protesters. Before you say these protesters are not peaceful, investigate the “violent offenses.”
The Department of Homeland Security’s acting director, who brought troops into Portland, specifically said the problem was graffiti. If a crime is being committed, local and state authorities should arrest the criminals according to law.
This is not a political issue. People protest things as diverse as face mask orders, racial inequities, religious and racial identity and forced business closures. But a false dichotomy is being pushed for political reasons.
Black Lives Matter is being portrayed as a violent, anarchistic organization. The armed protesters who went to the Michigan legislature to protest business closures are being portrayed as a violent, anarchistic organization.
You think these are different? They are not. Imagine if unidentified troops were sent to the Michigan legislature to take away protesters in unmarked cars to an undetermined location.
We have laws. We are allowed to express our opinions. Protest propels change and allows us all to say we are free.
“I disapprove of what you say — and will defend to the death your right to say it.” — Voltaire
Claire Stone
Stoneville
The USMCA is a win for the Tarheel State
President Trump’s United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA) ensures that North Carolina’s trade relationship with Canada and Mexico bolsters business.
The USMCA prevents red tape at the border, giving North Carolinians greater ability to export abroad in industries like agriculture and manufacturing. One in every five North Carolina manufacturing firms export to Canada and Mexico, 73% of them small and medium-sized, so this agreement is critical for future growth. Additionally, North Carolina dairy farmers will be able to sell three times as much to Canadian markets as they could before.
President Trump is leading the Great American Comeback and I couldn’t be more excited to see our economy roar back to historic heights. For example, the June jobs report showed that 4.8 million jobs were added — blowing past expectations by 2 million jobs. Specifically, the economy added 2.8 million jobs for women and 356,000 manufacturing jobs, and the unemployment rate dropped more than two points.
The Trump administration will continue delivering for the American people and supporting us on our road to recovery.
Rep. Ted Budd
Washington
The writer represents North Carolina’s 13th District in the U.S. House.
Use vacant buildings for school classrooms
It seems to me that vacant commercial buildings, such as the Macy’s just off of Interstate 40 in Greensboro, would be very adaptable to social distancing and other necessary requirements to enable school to reopen in Guilford County.
This building could be easily subdivided for classrooms. The parking lots would be adaptable for outside physical activity. There are restrooms and multiple levels and entrances. Certainly, it is conveniently located. I am sure that other such spaces around Greensboro would provide similar opportunities.
Our Guilford County children do need to be in school, but only if they are safe. Consider options that are a bit unorthodox. COVID-19 is not going away any time soon, so let’s not lose our children while we are waiting.
Ruth Petty
Greensboro
Vote Trump out before it’s too late
As we all are suffering and dying because of Trump’s refusal to accept responsibility for anything and his failure to act on COVID-19, we now face his new Gestapo led by Ken Cuccunelli and their unidentifiable storm troopers.
Wake up and vote this megalomaniac out of office before he imprisons us all.
Rita Wilson
Asheboro
