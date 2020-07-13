It’s past time to purge our ‘squalid remnants’
The discussion swirling around the destruction/demolition/decommissioning of Confederate monuments has been something short of monumental. President Trump and his ilk have attributed base motives to the unauthorized deconstruction crews toppling the stone and bronze political and military idols, accusing them of attempting to erase our sacred history.
Never mind that most of the populace cannot distinguish between John C. Calhoun and John C. Reilly and that the summarizing scrawl on the statues’ plinths provide very little context or biography of the alleged heroes.
What the president and his disciples are attempting to erase is the rationale behind the erection of the monuments, a tribute to a mottled past, the glorification of the philosophy of white supremacy. What other nation would honor traitors to their country with a granite sculpture displayed proudly in the public square? How many statues of Benedict Arnold line the roadway to West Point or grace the Boston Commons?
It’s far past the time to purge these squalid remnants of the country’s original sin and partially redress the grievances of the descendants of those who have been sinned against. Perhaps then, we can revise Faulkner’s sentiment that “the past is not dead, it’s not even past.”
Ken Cherry
Greensboro
Destruction of statues is useless and pointless
As a Dutchman, I have no dog in this country’s continuing Civil War discourse. That said, and as a history instructor, I find the pulling down of Confederate statues around the country as a useless and pointless endeavor. Even more disgusting is the destruction of the statue at the Green Hill Cemetery which honors the remains of unknown Confederate soldiers.
If you were to visit the Allied graveyard at Normandy, France, there is a section of graves which hold the remains of German soldiers — I doubt if any of those graves are desecrated. To those who committed this act I say you are childish cowards and are playing into the hands of those who prefer division and hate to honor and respect.
Obbe Haverkamp
Greensboro
Biden has been tested by the crises in his life
When someone you love dies, when you lose your job through no fault of your own, when a natural disaster takes away your home, what quality in your personality keeps you afloat? I think it is resiliency, the mental and emotional toughness to be able to come back. That is the one outstanding trait of Joe Biden. He has shown that he is tough, that he can handle those kinds of crises.
Joe was 30 years old, married, a father of three children, when his wife Niela and his daughter Naomi were killed in an automobile accident. Joe was left to raise his two sons on his own. He came back, remarried, became a U.S. senator who traveled home every weekend to be with his family. He came back.
When his son Beau died of brain cancer at age 42 , Joe was vice president. Despite his grief, Joe came back and helped President Obama get the ACA passed.
That is the kind of man we need now as a president, someone who understands how to handle a tough situation like the COVID-19 virus, and help us come back. I’m voting for Joe. I urge you to do the same.
James Bennett
Greensboro
For the Republicans, it’s all about money
I sent a request to Sen. Thom Tillis yesterday requesting that he support vote-by-mail for the November election. His response was about how farmers are losing livestock and taking care of that issue.
What? You’re kidding? Livestock is more important than human life?
It’s past time for a big change. Republicans can’t seem to get their heads around the coronavirus and its devastating effects. They don’t seem to care about human life even if they are anti-abortion. They don’t give a damn about their constituents — it’s all about money.
Trish McDermott
Browns Summit
A beloved anthem, revisited for now
America, America: All of us. Regardless of race, religion or any orientation.
God mend thine every flaw: With His help let us rid ourselves of prejudice, envy, strife, hatred, selfishness and pride.
Confirm thy soul in self-control: Let everyone, police and demonstrators and all around us, maintain composure, bridle our passions, act justly and without bias in all circumstances.
The Liberty in Law: Let the rule of law, not the rule of the gun or the rule of violence, reign over us.
Daniel Zeller
Greensboro
