We’ve lost more to virus than in Vietnam
By the time of our retreat from Saigon in 1975, more than 58,000 Americans died in Vietnam. At the time, my young teenaged mind could not grasp the enormity of the loss of so many Americans, some just five years older than me.
I remember my father shaking his head in disgust, muttering, “What a waste, what a damned waste.”
I recall images on TV of violent protests, American citizens and government troops fighting one another rather than fighting a common enemy. The two presidents of that era lied to us, divided us, minimized the magnitude of loss and ultimately were forced from office in disgrace.
Almost 50 years later, the coronavirus has killed about three times as many Americans in just six months! Americans are again fighting against each other rather than uniting to defeat a common enemy, with troops and civilians acting out a violent drama of civic unrest.
And once again we have a president and regime who lie to us, divide us and minimize the magnitude of our losses.
I only pray that history continues to repeat itself, and that in November we dispatch a corrupt president to the ash heap of history so our country can return to health, security and unity.
Robert Goldberg
Greensboro
Overdue book fines don’t matter? Really?
Regarding the story, “Citing community inequity, Greensboro Public Library drops fines for overdue books” (July 28): Library fines don’t increase the materials that are coming back? I think they do.
Now that the fines have been dropped, it will be very interesting to see who is right. When my children were young we visited the library regularly and if we missed returning a book you better believe the fine made us go home and track down that book. The fines were also a little push to bring the books back on time and then we got more books.
Like I said, it will be interesting to see how this plays out.
Dixie Mattocks
Greensboro
Use of federal agents in cities isn’t problem
Regarding the editorial “Assault on cities” (July 26): You are correct — the citizens of Portland, and other large cities, are indeed under assault … but not from federal agents. We’ve already seen this in miniature in downtown Greensboro, where “peaceful protests” wrought damage and distress on local citizens and business owners.
People pay taxes and part of that is supposed to provide them with peace and security. I’m not sure why Democratic leaders are falling in on the side of rioters and looters, but at least they have now made their real agenda plain for all to see.
Dick Bostick
Thomasville
We humans need each other to survive
Thanks to Melanie Rodenbough for her wonderful article in Sunday’s paper (July 26, “Restoring Eden’s garden the key to our survival”). We are facing an interrelated crisis of a world pandemic, a dying ecosystem, unending war and brutal economic and racist inequality.
Ms. Rodenbough refers to Genesis 2:8-9, 15, which describes a relationship of mutuality and sustenance that emphasized caring for each other and our home, the Earth.
Taking only what is necessary for sustenance and shelter was the norm. When industrialization and destruction of the Earth’s resources for profit developed, these norms were replaced by survival of the fittest and “gouging of the Earth for fossil fuels” to drive progress, consumption and growth. And destroying human cultures that got in the way.
Rather than talk about freedom from the web of life, I believe we need to focus on understanding our interrelated relationships and the crisis of separation and competition that keeps us divided. Human cultures are nested in larger life systems that could create stronger webs of caring.
We need each other to survive. Recovering ancient and indigenous traditions by realizing our mutual belonging is the generative force to make that happen.
Kathe Latham
Greensboro
Like H.L. Mencken, I‘m underwhelmed
Reading two recent partisan letters reminded me of H.L. Mencken, a colorful contrarian curmudgeon and master of quips and quotes a century ago.
He disparaged North Carolinians almost as scornfully as each letter writer disparaged the party of the other, because Mencken believed the opinions of North Carolina came mostly from the pages of The (Raleigh) News & Observer, which he despised, but read for amusement, current topics in the backwater and the thinking of hayseeds.
Despite Mencken’s bias (or perhaps reflecting it), he famously quipped: “Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want and deserve to get it, good and hard.”
That might have been an apt observation of American politics in 1920, but it requires rephrasing to reflect the rabid partisan realities of 2020.
I offer an updated revision from the perspective of a current, contrarian curmudgeon: “Democracy is the delusion that the average voter, by repeatedly selecting the lesser of the two evils offered to him by the permanently polarized political duopoly, will eventually get either good government or something he wants.”
Alas, whatever the outcome of the upcoming 2020 election, I do not foresee occasion for celebration, nor either fond hope satisfied.
Frank C. McClanahan III
Greensboro
