NRA and tea party: Where are you now?
Where are the NRA, the tea party and constitutional conservatives?
For 50 years the NRA warned Americans of federal troops marching in U.S. cities, arbitrarily seizing citizens.
Twelve years ago the tea party was formed, claiming they would defend America’s 10th Amendment (states’ rights) in response to the tyranny of federal government overreach. All argued the public needed “Second Amendment remedies” in case it was necessary to bring down an out-of-control federal government.
In response, terrified Americans bought millions of weapons and billions of rounds of ammunition.
Where are these “patriots” now with their pocket Constitutions?
Badge-less federal agents are violating First Amendment (freedom of speech) rights by assaulting peaceful protesters, gassing moms and assaulting veterans. Federal officers are violating Fourth Amendment (unreasonable search and seizure), randomly forcing demonstrators into unmarked vans without due process.
President Trump is now threatening more cities with his secret police not because of lawlessness, but because the cities are run by his political opponents.
Answer this: What if Barack Obama sent federal troops to Raleigh and Greensboro because we had a GOP governor and mayor?
That’s what I thought! It was never patriotism, just politics.
Brad Schamp
Archdale
Tillis opposes choice in reproductive health
Sen. Thom Tillis has a record of supporting dangerous anti-choice legislation that impacts not only North Carolinians but also the world.
In North Carolina, he has voted in favor of the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act. It’s a congressional bill that would, in most cases, make it unlawful to perform an abortion if the estimated postfertilization age of a fetus is 20 weeks or more.
Abroad, Sen. Tillis supports the Global Gag Rule, which bans health care providers that receive foreign U.S. aid from discussing abortion, compounding the issue of lack of access to health care in developing nations.
Additionally, he supports the Helms Amendment and Trump’s slashing of crucial United Nations Population Fund funding.
As a voter from North Carolina, I believe reproductive health care freedoms and good health should be fundamental rights of every human being, especially women. That’s why I #Fight4HER and support the Global HER Act.
Abortion is essential health care and should never be up for debate. Sen. Tillis’ attacks on reproductive health and rights put countless lives in danger, both in North Carolina and around the world. Shame on you, Sen. Tillis.
Victor Buban
Greensboro
Trump’s crackdown on lobbyists meaningless
In 2016, candidate Trump’s platform included the famous “drain the swamp” vow to dramatically reduce the numbers of lobbyists in his new administration.
Trump kept his word. In 2017 he issued an executive order prohibiting officials of his administration from lobbying for a former employer for a five-year period. The same order also forbade former Trump political appointees from lobbying the administration after departing his administration, probably for more lucrative jobs.
Enforcing that order has been deemed unnecessary by Trump (so why should we follow any other executive order?). As of today, at least 80 former Trump administration officials are now registered as lobbyists (i.e., for Goldman Sachs, Facebook, insurance and business firms).
Trump continues to hire former lobbyists (defense, labor, interior and energy secretaries, EPA and Homeland Security) who have been influential with policies benefiting former employers.
At least 40 lobbyists with close ties to the administration have aided their new clients in obtaining $10 billion of the recent federal coronavirus aid, violating Trump’s own written ethics policy.
So much for draining the swamp; it’s deeper and murkier than ever.
Let’s ask Trump about broken ethical promises and corruption come election time.
Meredith Millard
Greensboro
Essential workers need assistance, too
Has anyone noticed that a large portion of our “essential workers” seem to be at the lower end of the pay scale?
Maybe the extra $600 that the CARES Act is providing for the unemployed should provide help for some of those folks who are risking their health to bag groceries or deliver pizza. Seems reasonable to me.
On another topic: Please, everyone, wear your mask.
It’s not about freedom. It’s about looking out for each other.
As for all the God-fearing people, I have to ask: Do you think Jesus would be wearing a mask?
Steve Gilley
Reidsville
