Here is why Trump has got my vote
I’m voting for Trump this fall. Why? His record.
Just as promised, the president built the most beautiful wall ever along our southern border, and Mexico joyously paid for it as promised.
As predicted by the campaign, most crime (rapes, murders and drug offenses) has been eliminated. Trump is truly the “law and order” president.
And the economy? The president’s budgets have completely removed all of America’s debt.
For the first time in history, the U.S. is totally “in the black” without a hint of a possible recession.
His ability to unite the country is all but biblical. The total populace is content. In three years, there has not been a single minute of protest, with hate crimes at their lowest rate ever.
While the world struggles with a COVID-19 pandemic, the virus in America was destroyed in April of this year.
Following his lead, our citizens took hydroxychloroquine, injected cleaning fluids and followed the advice of Dr. Stella Immanuel.
Because of all this, sex with aliens has been made a federal crime (law and order).
Like us, Trump cannot explain the recent death of 150,000 (plus) Americans, but he is sure it is Obama’s fault.
John Dickey
Greensboro
Federal presence only made matters worse
How can people who are following the news possibly say that the federal officers in Portland stopped the arson, violence and chaos?
The protests were mostly peaceful until the federal agents started using violence, not only on the protesters, but also on uninvolved people far away from the protests.
Violence begets violence, so, yes, many protesters responded to the brutality of the federal officers with violence. But as soon as the feds stayed inside and stopped committing violent acts against protesters, the violence stopped. The Portland police themselves are saying that the protests are now mostly peaceful.
Please strive for a fair and balanced outlook.
Lyn McCoy
Greensboro
DeJoy is not helping the Postal Service
Hey, Louis (DeJoy): What have you done to the Postal Service? Stop it!
If you had run New Breed Logistics the way your “reforms” have affected the post office, it would have led to bankruptcy. Donating big bucks to the fraud in the White House does not mean you’re entitled to destroy the Postal Service.
The Postal Service is explicitly authorized by the Constitution to provide service to all Americans. Ben Franklin, the first postmaster general, would look on you as a failure.
Donald Davis
Greensboro
Divisive rhetoric will not heal what ails us
Romaine Worster’s column in Sunday’s Ideas section (“The real racism comes from the Democrats,” Aug. 2) shows how naive she is to the current atmosphere and history. Pigeonholing a group like that is really an insult to those who are independent thinkers and those of us who think both parties have responsibilities for many atrocities.
Her message is exactly what independent thinkers and voters are sick and tired of hearing. It only serves to disrupt and not heal a nation already very divided by a non-president and his cronies in the Senate who don’t have the courage to stand up to him.
Let’s change the rhetoric and focus on what America’s possibilities are. Criticism is easy.
Ideas to fix things take time and volunteerism. We need to make it easier to discuss politics, not make it a destination to doom.
Trish McDermott
Browns Summit
Protests help make this country great
In response to the July 31 letter (“Protests are devolving into something else”): Speak for yourself concerning Vietnam. I have friends and comrades who died in that war. We did not choose to fight because we wanted to lose.
I remember the protests. I watched the march on Washington from my base in California, where I was preparing to be deployed to Vietnam.
If you remember, that march was because of four students who were shot dead at Kent State — not by protesters but by the National Guard.
Today is no different. People are dying (especially Black and brown ones) at the hands of police. Are you saying that they do not have a right to speak up and, in this case, protest?
There will always be a small segment of protesters who are violent. I do not condone violence. But, if you look back on this country’s history, you will see this is nothing new.
Remember, protest, and sometimes violent protest, is what has caused change in this country since before it was a country. Americans may not be perfect, but I have seen from my limited foreign travels that you and all the rest of Americans have it good.
Jim Rientjes
Greensboro
