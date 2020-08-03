There’s an alternative to the muddled PPP
I read with interest today’s recital of the woes of the Paycheck Protection Plan (July 29). It is clearly an unholy mess.
I wonder why there has been (to my knowledge) no media coverage of the Employee Retention Tax Credit program. This relatively simple program allows eligible businesses and nonprofits to claim a tax credit of up to half of qualified wages actually paid during late March through the end of the year.
It is claimed via the businesses’ quarterly employment filing. It provides an alternative to the PPP. I’m a retired payroll professional who learned of the program through a payroll consultant’s Facebook post. I was able to use it to provide much-needed assistance to a local group that had rejected the PPP as clearly too complicated and fraught with uncertainty.
I’m concerned that many small businesses may miss this needed assistance for want of publicity.
Catherine Bergstrom
Greensboro
Bipartisan parks bill a major achievement
Hurrah! Let’s celebrate the passage of bipartisan environmental legislation during these challenging times.
Thanks to Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina for championing this land and water conservation, Congressman Ted Budd for voting “yea” and the News & Record for the opinion article on July 28, “A bipartisan victory for parks and forests,” applauding Congress’ passage of the Great American Outdoors Act (establishing funds for our national parks/public land restoration and land and water conservation).
The act passed 73-25 in the Senate and 310-107 in the House. Among its sponsors was Sen. Burr, who for years pushed to make the Land and Water Conservation Fund permanent.
“It’s important …to know that this bill never, ever would have passed had Sen. Burr not kept it alive. He did so much carrying of this over the last five or six years,’ Kevin Redding, the executive director of the Piedmont Land Conservancy, told the Winston-Salem Journal. “This should be recognized as a legacy accomplishment for Burr.”
Yes, what a wonderful legacy accomplishment, Sen. Burr! To further burnish your environmental legacy, please sponsor bipartisan carbon pricing legislation, such as HR 763, to further protect environmental conservation that we hold so dear.
Minta Phillips
Julian
The Washington Post may need renaming
Last week, The Washington Post settled the $250 million defamation lawsuit brought by Covington High School student Nicholas Sandman following its libelous “reporting” against Sandman.
The Post became the second left-media outlet to settle, following an earlier settlement from CNN.
It’s reported that six more lawsuits are still pending, including such journalistic pillars as ABC News, CBS News, NBC News, Gannett, The New York Times and Rolling Stone.
Speaking of the Post, it recently ran a column on Washington and Lee University, saying that “Both namesakes of Washington and Lee University perpetrated racial terror. The school should be renamed.”
Of course, the column is referring to George Washington and Robert E. Lee. Since the Post contains one of these currently “undesirable” names, can the renaming of The Washington Post be far behind, or will hypocrisy win out? I think we all know the answer to that.
Russ Cummings
High Point
These are tough times for poor Donald Trump
Assuming we survive until President Biden is in the White House, here’s a little early contemplation instead of the Dorothy Parker quote we’ve all been asking daily: ”What fresh hell can this be?”
Things have been awfully tough for Trump lately. For the first time in his wretched life, he is being held accountable.
Even his enabling minions and apologists can no longer provide him succor.
Even worse, he has been exposed for what he really is: a tumor as a president and as a person. He is, I believe, also a loser as a real estate developer, his first major claim to fame in his campaign.
The day will come when his finances are fully exposed and there is one comparison I will be seeking: daddy Fred’s money versus Donald Trump’s actual current net worth.
As for his presidential theme, it has consisted of one recurring phrase for four years: “They have been very unfair to me.”
What an inspiration! Please vote blue all the way, please vote early, and together, let’s remove this tumor from the soul of America and the world.
W. Scott Parker III
Greensboro
