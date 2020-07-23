Storm troopers are deployed in our cities
As our country continues to face multiple crises with the pandemic, deep economic recession and racial injustice, I ask that all concerned citizens (Republican, Democrat and independent) please pay attention to another rule-of-law crisis being created by the president.
In an effort to back up his “law and order” election platform, he is dispatching U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers to major cities (beginning with Portland, Ore.) to quell civil unrest. These officers have no identification and are in full military gear acting without the approval of state and local governments.
A Navy veteran was savagely beaten and pepper sprayed after confronting these ill-trained troopers in Portland. Other individuals were rounded up and held without due process in unmarked vehicles and holding areas.
Although looting and property damage should not be tolerated, our police forces and National Guard, if necessary, have handled these matters repeatedly.
While our attention is forced on other crises, come Jan. 20, 2021, if the president decides that he will not leave the White House in transition, will these same storm troopers from the CBP be standing shoulder to shoulder in front of the White House, refusing to observe the rule of law ?
Set your politics aside and pay attention. The president is dress-rehearsing his next reality show.
Bruce A. Hric
Greensboro
Paul Robeson’s legacy includes his Stalinism
In a letter published July 21, Richard Koritz proclaimed Paul Robeson to be the “greatest U.S. citizen of the 20th century.” His praises did not mention the name with whom Robeson is often associated: Joseph Stalin.
The talented singer and actor who dared challenge American racism had an unfortunate blindness toward a regime easily compared with Nazi Germany, given its staggering disregard for human rights and life. Any admiration for Robeson the entertainer and civil rights activist is forever tinged by his political credulity.
As with Ezra Pound and Roman Polanski, there is a question of separating the art from the artist. When do moral failings, political myopia and other hypocrisies become so much that they completely tinge other achievements?
Are the Cantos still good poetry? Is “Chinatown” still a good movie?
Given several million deaths in the Holodomor and the misery of the Gulag, this question of distinguishing art and artist must be asked about Robeson, who toured the Soviet Union with naive praises.
Robeson’s 1958 Carnegie Hall Concert may have been a great performance but, then again, “Chinatown” was a good movie.
William Jarrell
Greensboro
Republicans should support HEROES Act
Senate Republicans don’t understand that the economy can’t recover until the pandemic is under control. Their solution is legal immunity for businesses whose workers and customers contract the virus, an admission that reopening without adequate safeguards is dangerous.
Republicans are opposed to the HEROES Act, passed by the House in May, to continue pandemic unemployment insurance until January and to save local and state governments from bankruptcy.
The president himself doesn’t want the $75 billion for testing and contact tracing in this bill, let alone the $25 billion that Sen. Mitch McConnell proposes.
Currently, more than 17 million people qualify for unemployment and an additional 2 million filed last week. Republicans object because the enhanced benefits of $600 per week ($15 per hour) is more than many workers earn and falsely claim it discourages them from returning to their jobs. However, if workers refuse to go back to work, they lose unemployment benefits.
The HEROES Act includes the repeal of a $135 billion tax break for 43,000 millionaires that Sen. Charles Grassley inserted in the CARES Act.
Republicans should eliminate this giveaway for millionaires that exceeds the stimulus checks that 47 million people earning less than $20,000 received from the CARES Act.
Denise Baker
Greensboro
Like soldiers, police protect our rights
“It is the soldier, not the reporter, who has given us freedom of the press. It is the soldier, not the poet, who has given us freedom of speech. It is the soldier, not the campus organizer, who has given us freedom to demonstrate. It is the soldier who salutes the flag, who serves beneath the flag, and whose coffin is draped by the flag, who allows the protester to burn the flag.” These are the words of Charles Province, copied from a marker at Triad Park’s Field of Honor.
Now read it again, but instead of “soldier” say “policeman.”
Byron Godfrey
High Point
