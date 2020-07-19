Mask or no mask? Here’s a good answer.
Recently, my granddaughter was attending her all-girls service sorority meeting at her Christian university in Texas.
At that time the topic for discussion was “Should we wear a mask?”
Of course, the opinions were split between: accepting the influence of the scientific community or standing your ground for your personal freedom.
The dialogue raged on without end until my granddaughter’s friend spoke up. She had listened carefully with interest and respect to all the views voiced during the meeting.
With a deep sense of humility she said, “I wear a mask because it is the best way I can show love for my neighbor.”
Silence followed. Not much else was said.
After all, the benediction had been proclaimed.
The Rev. Doug McLeroy
Reidsville
The writer is a retired U.S. Army chaplain.
United States holds a dubious distinction
According to The New York Times, “There is now only one high-income country in the world in which the virus is spreading rapidly: the United States.” We must ask ourselves why. Are many of our citizens following a leader who does not listen to science? Do they believe in a conspiracy among scientists, educators and health care workers — the people who are on the front lines?
When we have a president who seems not to value the lives of our citizens, and we have citizens who form their opinions based upon his example, this is the result.
Please, listen to the people who were trained to handle this pandemic — the people on the front lines who know what is happening. Stay informed. Follow the simple advice of experts so that citizens can go back to work, children can go back to school and America can begin to return to normal.
The Narcissist-in-Chief cares only about his reelection. The old quote, “It’s the economy, stupid” needs to be replaced with, “It’s the VIRUS, stupid.”
The virus controls everything else right now, Mr. Trump. Let that sink in.
Miriam Hamill
Greensboro
Take a stand
When you do not speak out or take action against an injustice, your silence and inaction give support and approval to the injustice.
Rodney Jackson
Greensboro
Did white privilege help me? I think not.
The letter a week ago about “white privilege” (“Here’s what white privilege did for me,” July 12,) got me thinking about my life:
Vietnam: I enlisted instead of being drafted and I chose my career fields. It was my aptitude scores, not white privilege, that got me into those fields.
Army Reserve: My center was in a Black neighborhood. It wasn’t white privilege that had white NCOs cleaning latrines and hallways because Black privates objected to that work.
A 1970s interview: I got to an open interview with the phone company early. It wasn’t white privilege that didn’t get me a job. The interviewer told me, “If you were a woman, I would hire you. If you were a Black woman, I would hire you right now.”
Did I benefit from white privilege? Maybe, but not that I was aware of.
I went to school and studied: nine years to get my BS and 22 years for my masters. I worked a variety of jobs from 1974 to 2006 and only missed one paycheck — a voluntary decision to help the company through a tough time.
True “Black leadership” is worth listening to: Stay in school. Study and work hard. Stay out of gangs and off drugs.
Len Docimo
High Point
Some reasons to vote Republican this fall
Carry on, America! Looking ahead to November, I submit that if you want political leaders who wish to take this country back to antebellum Southern values, while further enlarging the gap between the haves and have-nots, vote Republican.
If your desire is to permit a select few in the government to decide what the general public is allowed to know about the operations of the United States, vote Republican. If division, nepotism, deception, discrimination and deprivation of human life are the desired modus operandi of leadership, vote Republican.
If you’re willing to blindly support the president’s continued attack, and one day destruction of, the U.S. Constitution, vote for Trump.
If you love how the president lies, bullies, coerces, deceives and attempts to destroy those who do not agree with his every word, vote Trump.
If you prefer fictitious narratives over medical science, vote Trump.
If you’re proud of America’s obtaining the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths (per capita), vote Trump.
Under GOP leadership, America’s national debt has skyrocketed, and we’ve courted enemies and alienated former allies in less than four years.
Think about it. Is this really MAGA?
John Dickey
Greensboro
