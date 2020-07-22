The Democratic Party lives in a glass house
Joe Buchanan’s letter, “Whatever happened to the Republican Party? (July 21), reminded me of the saying: “People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.”
He labels Republicans as racists and homophobes — nothing new there — and boasts of a dinner with Republican friends where he dressed them down about their party affiliation.
Mr. Buchanan should look inward. The party of JFK, who famously said, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country,” has morphed into “Gimme my free government stuff.”
The party of recently departed John Lewis, who along with Martin Luther King Jr., practiced a philosophy of peaceful resistance, has morphed into protests of violence, looting, destruction and death in cities that have been ruled by Democrats for decades, while their mayors and governors do practically nothing.
The party of statesmen like Tip O’Neill is now dominated by radicals like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her New Green Deal fantasy.
The party of diversity has nominated an old white guy who has been in Washington since 1973.
Both parties certainly have their problems, which is why I’m unaffiliated.
Hopefully Mr. Buchanan will have a more balanced viewpoint when he shares another meal with his Republican friends.
Tom Imbus
Browns Summit
Here’s how you can make things better
We’ve never been here before with a pandemic raging throughout our country and an impotent leader in the White House.
So where can we go from here? Here is a three-pronged approach:
First, if you’re a person of faith, pray without ceasing for this country and those who are suffering in various ways and, if you are not a person of faith, do what you do in your own way to make a difference.
Second, reach out to anyone who might need help in this difficult time, always keeping in mind to do what you can, with what you have, where you are.
Third, vote in November for candidates who care about easing the hardships of those who are in dire straits.
We can do this because we Americans in our hearts are good and decent people who want the best for our families and all those around them.
We need to earnestly embrace this reality and work mightily to create and fair and just society — one that works for all.
And always know and remember that real power is found in serving others with love.
Bob Kollar
Greensboro
Schools fall short of IEP obligations
Being the parent of a student with an Individualized Education Program (IEP) has been a nightmare during this pandemic.
Since mid-March my son has lost more than 800 minutes of eligible special education as part of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) enacted in 1975.
And it is not just my son who is suffering. Public school districts throughout the country are ignoring special education for students with IEPs.
Parents in New York have filed a class-action lawsuit that in part states where the district has forced parents to be solely responsible for maintaining the IEP.
These are federally mandated contracts between the school and the student. If a student leaves public school for home-schooling, the IEP becomes a moot point.
But what happens when the public school does not uphold this contract?
I demand that Guilford County Schools, the county commissioners and the school board stop worrying so much about how students will go back to school or the desires of athletes and focus on fulfilling their contractual obligations to the students with IEPs. It is time for them to right a wrong or be faced with the lawsuits that are certain to come.
Donna Ward
Greensboro
A community garden has multiple benefits
Thank you, Maureen Parker, for reminding us of the importance of working to combat climate change (letter, July 12). This is why, in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis and in light of recent desperate pleas for peace, I am encouraged to explore the benefits of a community garden.
Gardening helps promote a climate healthy diet, meaning more veggies and less factory-produced food. The cessation of travel required to transport fruits and vegetables (1,518 miles on average in the U.S.) will lower the amount of “dirty diesel particles” emitted into the air. Two pounds of carbon dioxide are eliminated for every one pound of produce grown instead of buying. And everyone deserves access to fresh, healthy food choices.
Gardening lifts the spirit. Harvesting produce provides a sense of accomplishment. Not only are flowers beautiful but they also help balance nature, move pests away and support “good bugs,” which keep plants safe. I love it!
Do your research. Consider calling your member of Congress to support carbon pricing legislation while you’re at it.
Oh yeah, and be sure to wear your mask when gardening with others and practice social distancing.
Karlah Burton
Greensboro
