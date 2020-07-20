Here is what your vote will mean in November
There was a president who said: “The buck stops here.”
And one who said: “Yesterday, Dec. 7, 1941— a date which will live in infamy— the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked ... .”
And another leader who said: “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat.”
Abraham Lincoln said: “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.”
And “Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.”
And one more:
“My concern is not whether God is on our side; my greatest concern is to be on God’s side, for God is always right.”
Where do we find those kinds of people?
I was not born when they were here.
But I can vote and try to keep that strength alive.
We have a chance in November to choose candidates who best fit the character and results achieved by those who sacrificed for us.
Go vote, even if you have to crawl.
Bill Franklin
High Point
Tillis should blame himself, not Latinos
Dear Sen. Tillis:
In your recent town hall meeting you mentioned that the Hispanic population comprises 44% of the COVID-19 cases in North Carolina. You then went on to claim that it is because they do not follow proper health safety procedures.
Have you personally observed this while attending Hispanic events — or are you making an accusation for which you have no facts?
You claim that you are not a scientist or statistician. I am and my claim is that the infection rate is due to poverty and lack of available health care — a lack of health care you enforced with every vote against Medicaid.
Do not try to blame the Latino community for your own failures.
Dan Flak
Greensboro
N.C. needs to expand its jobless benefits
With COVID-19 cases increasing in this state and elsewhere, many North Carolina businesses are operating at limited capacity or, like the company I worked for, have permanently closed due to the pandemic.
Workers remain indefinitely furloughed or have no job to return to and are wondering what to do.
I’m one of the “lucky” ones. I’ve had the supplemental federal subsidy since the end of March and been able to save some of that for when I need to supplement my North Carolina unemployment benefit.
But if I am struggling as an individual, imagine how dire this is for families.
This crisis isn’t over. State legislators shouldn’t wait for the federal government to act to protect our more than a half a million unemployed workers.
Our state’s unemployment benefits are some of the most restrictive in the nation, capped at just $350 per week (without the $600 subsidy the federal government has provided).
While the state benefit was extended to 25 weeks, without some additional subsidy, the financial stability of most families is in jeopardy. Expanding benefits is essential.
Our legislators are clearly concerned with the novel coronavirus’ impact on businesses.
Isn’t it time to concern themselves with the workers who allow these businesses to operate?
Peggy Hickle
Greensboro
Don’t tell kids they’ll be treated differently
In answer to the article quoting Marcus Gause (“Daddy, why are you crying?: Black fathers giving ‘The Talk’ to children earlier,” June 21):
Does he not realize he is promoting racism when he teaches children they will be treated differently because of their race?
Some things he taught his son are comparable to what most of us have learned to do or not to do when stopped by a police officer, but it has nothing to do with race:
Keep your hands on steering wheel; don’t reach for anything until told to do so; if it’s in the glove compartment, tell the officer that before you go for it.
We do or don’t do those things so officers don’t think we are going for a gun, as some officers are shot and killed during routine traffic stops.
If one thinks citizens have to be careful, so do they.
Teach respect for authority and no smart-mouthing.
Hate, killing, rioting, etc., will never overcome the problems we face today. These things are evil.
Only love for God and one another will overcome.
So how about we just teach our children that we are to love God and one another — that with God there is no race, and as believers, we are all one in Christ Jesus (Galatians 3:28).
Barbara Hege
Greensboro
