Anti-violence protests are fairly common
In response to the letter writer who asked, “Where are the large demonstrations and riots” when Black people kill other Black people? one answer is that there are and have been “Stop the Violence” demonstrations in Black communities all over the country for decades that address that very issue.
A brief Google search on “anti-violence rallies” reveals more than a dozen such demonstrations within the last month alone. They are relatively small because they are based in local neighborhoods; as such, they do not receive national media coverage.
Nevertheless, if you research this issue, you will find that there are more anti-violence rallies, cookouts, etc., in Black communities than there are demonstrations against police brutality.
The Grove/Eastside Greensboro community, to cite one example, is hosting its fourth annual Stop the Violence Cookout next month. It is part of a Stop the Violence movement that has counterparts in many cities nationwide.
However, the question I have is why do some people raise the issue of Blacks killing Blacks only when the subject of police killings of Black people comes up? Could it be that they only care about the issue when they can use it against calls for racial justice?
Keith Harrington
Greensboro
Rep. Gohmert was dubious pick to quote
Romaine Worster’s recent diatribe against “Democratic racism” (Aug. 2) commenced with a quote from Texas Republican Rep. Louis Gohmert advocating the dismantling of the Democratic Party.
This same man, who has ridiculed the wearing of masks, has just tested positive for COVID-19 — but not before attending a House Judiciary hearing without a mask. Who knows whom he might have infected.
To further convey his intellectual prowess, Gohmert asserted that he will be taking hydroxychloroquine despite the medical community confirming it has no effect on the virus and could cause some serious side effects for those taking it.
In February, Gohmert voted against making lynching a federal crime, opposed hate crime legislation as well as the Equality Act, a bill to protect LGBT people from discrimination.
He also criticized Pope Francis for identifying climate change as a serious problem. And he backed withdrawal from the Paris agreement.
Fearing social change, he labels anyone who disagrees with him “a liberal,” “a socialist” or “a communist.” Peace protesters are “terrorists.”
Hitler in 1933 used similar rhetoric to inflame his Nazi followers. Look it up. It’s all there. Some things never change.
I would hope that Mrs. Worster chooses a more worthy champion for her cause in the future.
Roman Lavore
Julian
If all else fails, what about whataboutism?
I write in response to Larry Allgood’s letter of Aug. 5, “Do Black lives matter only in police killings?”
The commonsense answer to his question is, of course, “No.”
Mr. Allgood’s plea to help him and others “understand this puzzling situation” is disingenuous. His letter is another example of the oft-used regressive tactic known as “Whataboutism,” a variant of the tu quoque logical fallacy.
Example: “Guns kill innocent Americans every day!” Regressive: “Yeah, but what about cars?”
Also sadly well-known is, “But Hillary’s emails ... !”
Mr. Allgood attempts to discredit Black Lives Matter’s position by charging that movement with hypocrisy without directly refuting or disproving its argument.
Whataboutism is particularly associated with Soviet and Russian propaganda. How fitting.
W. Scott Parker III
Greensboro
Your vote is a matter of life and death
As of Aug. 5, according to the Our World in Data organization, the United States had roughly 474 confirmed deaths per million caused by the coronavirus.
Germany on the same date had roughly 109 confirmed deaths per million.
There is such a huge difference in deaths because Germany’s Angela Merkel is a leader who believes in science and created early a national plan to combat the virus.
Merkel’s actions were in sharp contrast to our president, who is a con man posing as a leader, who does not believe in science and who still does not think we need a national plan.
Studying these figures helped me to realize there is much truth to a tweet I saw from Seth Abramson, the best-selling author of “Proof of Corruption.”
Abramson tweeted that this is our first presidential election in which “Vote Him Out Before He Kills You and Your Family” is a totally reasonable campaign slogan for his opponent.
Please vote blue in November. Your life could depend on it.
Rudy Diamond
Lewisville
I have also wondered about this question
So glad today to see “Do Black lives matter only in police killings?” (letter, Aug. 5)? Thank you, Larry Allgood.
I am 89 today and have read many letters to the editor, but none that said it better than the one written by you. I also would like to know and understand this puzzling situation.
Lois Rankin
Greensboro
