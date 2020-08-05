North Carolina jobless benefits are meager
If you are unemployed in North Carolina right now, as I am, the message from our state lawmakers is: “You’re out of luck.” Our state has the stingiest unemployment insurance program in the country, thanks to the Republican-led legislature’s decade-long war on working people.
I work scoring standardized tests for public school systems. That ended with the pandemic. I am about to celebrate my 66th birthday, and I have never been out of work this long in my life.
The federal unemployment benefit of $600 a week saved me. Without it, I would have slid into a financial hole from which I would probably never have recovered. But those benefits ended last week, and now I’m back to less than $150 a week, which won’t begin to cover my mortgage, utilities, gas, groceries and Medicare premiums.
I’m lucky to have almost reached full Social Security age, so I can scrape by for a while. Many others cannot. We desperately need new leadership in Raleigh, and that’s why I am supporting Guilford Democrats like Nicole Quick and Michael Garrett.
I am excited to vote for candidates who will fight for fair treatment of working people.
Michael Moore
Greensboro
Attacks on post office make no good sense
In my business, I use the U.S. Postal Service to deliver 95% of the packages I send to customers. The USPS has provided prompt, dependable delivery at a reasonable cost, and that has allowed me to compete with the mega stores that have more delivery options. The Postal Service has been an integral part of my company’s reputation for stellar customer service. But now, the current administration is adopting policies that will slow delivery of the mail.
It will no longer be a priority to keep Priority Mail moving. Even Express Mail won’t any longer be so express. And this, during a pandemic, when our senior citizens are depending on the mail even more than usual for delivery of their prescriptions and other essentials. It makes no sense, unless the White House is trying to kill the post office.
John Neal
Greensboro
Storm trooper rhetoric slanders the president
Recently, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi complained of the dispatch of U.S. Marshals to protect federal property in several cities. She described the Marshals as “Trump’s storm troopers,” a despicable distortion of history. The “storm trooper” term originated in World War I. It described special assault troops in the German Army whose task was to take control of enemy bunkers and fortifications.
After the war, the word was applied to Hitler’s “SA” or “Sturmabteiling,” also known as the “Brownshirts.” As Hitler sought to gain power, the SA’s task was to riot in the streets, create maximum chaos, disrupt rallies held by opposition parties, and when possible, beat up opposition leaders. The government of Weimar, Germany, was too timid and demoralized to suppress the SA and the latter were allowed to rule the streets as Hitler terrorized his foes. Once in office, Hitler disbanded the SA since it was such an unruly bunch — he also murdered its leaders.
Speaker Pelosi is either woefully ignorant of history or she is deliberately trying to misrepresent it. Her slander of Trump and the U.S. Marshals is but one of many. The real “storm troopers” are antifa and the BLM militants, not the U.S. Marshals.
W. E. James
Reidsville
Do Black lives matter only in police killings?
“And hath made of one blood all nations of men. ...”(Acts 17:26).
Of course black lives matter. But I have a question that I would like for a Black person to answer, as I am white and do not have a black perspective: When a policeman kills a Black person, sometimes without just cause, massive protests follow, usually drawing some punks (Black and white) who loot, destroy, etc. Yet, daily throughout our nation in cities of any size (Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem, Chicago, Baltimore, etc.) many young Black men shoot many other Black men.
They also shoot innocent Black people, including women and children, with their drive-by gun violence. With all this wounding and killing on a daily basis, where are the large demonstrations and riots protesting this huge loss of Black lives? Do Black lives only matter when a policeman kills a Black person? Please help me and others understand this puzzling situation.
Larry Allgood
Sophia
Security head wears his mask incorrectly
Regarding the article “Private schools prep for students’ return” (Aug. 3): The gentleman in the photo who is the director of security and facilities at Wesleyan Christian Academy is not wearing his mask correctly. The mask must cover the nose and mouth. It makes me wonder if we are really ready to have students in classrooms when the basic tenet of wearing masks correctly is not be followed by educators and administrators themselves.
Brian Belfi
Jamestown
