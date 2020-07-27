Let’s have a local rally for protecting lives
To Greensboro students and parents urging opening of football season in their schools, I offer opening lines to a poem apropos to this:
“It is not enough to get a doll/ when you asked for a pony./ But juvenile desires are just that, juvenile./ Reason is absent and we don’t understand/ why we can’t have what we want NOW.”
I worked for 32 years counseling youth. I understand how the restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 severely deprive our children of vital physical, mental and psychological development. It is, indeed, a tragic situation.
We are asking our youth to sacrifice a significant part of their lives to preserve public health and save the lives of many. There are children who sacrificed even more of their youth, yet survived Nazi concentration camps.
Chuck Doak, Southwest Guilford’s football coach, says, “Tell us what we need to do.”
My answer is to model for the students how to be heroes by sacrificing their pressing urge to play — whether in sports or in the band — thereby saving lives from COVID-19.
I’d like to see a rally (observing social distancing) to support “Being a Hero For Health.”
Yvonne Williams
Greensboro
Mail-in voting will be critical this election
Voting by mail is popular, safe and vital to voter participation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the U.S. Federal Election Commission and the nonpartisan National Vote at Home Institute:
- States with higher use of mailed-out ballots see a materially higher voter turnout.
- Voting by mail increases voting participation in local elections.
- Mail-in ballots increase participation among voters with disabilities.
- Both “red” and “blue” states use mail-in ballots.
- Voting at home is less expensive than in-person voting.
- Ballots are only sent to registered voters.
- Ballot envelopes are barcoded to one individual voter and validated by voter signature verification.
- Tampering with or diverting a mail ballot is a felony punishable by large fines and years of jail time.
- Voters can track their ballots in real time using Postal Service mail-tracking tools.
I’m calling on our local Board of Elections and state elections officials to take action today.
To ensure a safe, fair election this November, all voters must be able to cast their ballots by mail.
Anne Parlier
Greensboro
About the president’s ‘stellar’ test scores
I’m the same age as Donald Trump, and I took the same Montreal cognitive test that he describes when I entered a local retirement home.
It’s a pretty basic test designed to determine if you’re a candidate for what is referred to here as “the memory care unit” (i.e., you don’t know what planet you’re on) and is certainly nothing to brag about.
I aced it too, but I certainly don’t claim to be a genius (stable or otherwise).
We’re in the midst of a viral pandemic; there is pretty significant social unrest; unemployment is seriously high.
And this guy’s bragging about how he identified the picture of an elephant. Please.
Larry Johnson
Greensboro
Science Center is open and moving ahead
As volunteers at the Greensboro Science Center, we often interact with visitors who live in the area but are at the center for the first time and are amazed at what a fantastic facility it is.
Being up close to animals from land and sea that most of us will never be able to see in the wild can be a transformative experience and provide a wonderful opportunity to consider how our personal decisions affect the wild relatives of the animal ambassadors at the center.
Being part of those interactions is a privilege that comes with our jobs, and we miss those interactions under the COVID-19 restrictions that caused a 93-day shutdown and still keep most volunteers at home.
We are happy and relieved that visitors are welcome again and look forward to changes that will allow us to return fully as well. The near future includes the Revolution Ridge expansion, which will bring okapis, cassowaries, pygmy hippos and more; Winter Wonderlights; and our beautiful Rotary Club of Greensboro Carousel.
The center’s continuous innovations, commitment to conservation and close community ties, as well as the support of visitors who love it as much as we do, keep us energized!
Charley Mays
Linda Kendzierski
Wayne Young
Greensboro
The writers are volunteers at the Greensboro Science Center.
