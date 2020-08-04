The republic is being threatened by Trump
More than 240 years ago, our Founding Fathers declared independence from King George III and instituted a republic so the people would be free from monarchy and have the right to govern themselves and elect their own leaders.
Our republic is now under threat from The Man Who Would Be King, President Trump.
He is consolidating power with the aid of sycophantic Republicans who refuse to acknowledge that our long-fought-for freedoms are under attack. With Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud from mail-in ballots and his stated desire to postpone our elections, along with his suggestion that the election results may be held in suspense and litigated for weeks, months, or years while he remains in power, he is attempting to avert the will and right of the people to elect their leaders.
Our right to elect our own leaders is a hallmark of our democracy. To allow one man to stoke fears, question election results and promote conspiracy theories is a red line that must not be crossed.
Will our democracy hold? Will our elections proceed under the statutes of our Constitution, or will one small, petty man be allowed to rule over us?
We are in dangerous territory.
Linda Yellen
Kernersville
Obama politicized Lewis funeral service
For centuries former presidents have followed a tradition of maintaining a dignified silence once they leave office.
Barack Obama doesn’t bother with those rules. He used Congressman John Lewis’ funeral to deliver a divisive, deeply dishonest, partisan campaign speech. He called for the end of gerrymandering (perfected and used for a century by Democrats ). He said the filibuster must be done away with (the same Senate procedure used by Democrats to try and kill Civil Rights bills).
That wasn’t a eulogy. It was the shameless politicization of a funeral.
Lynwood Bowen
Greensboro
Which candidate can console and unite us?
Over the course of the Trump presidency, the nation has witnessed and mourned the passing of such notable figures as Barbara Bush, Sen. John McCain, President George H.W. Bush, Congressman Elijah Cummings and most recently Congressman John Lewis. These national periods of mourning have provided bipartisan ceasefires allowing us to unite in sadness and to express well-deserved tributes of praise.
Perhaps more importantly, these sad occasions have permitted common citizens to examine the humanity, humility and decency of our current and former leaders: Do their words draw a tear to our eyes, soothe aching ears or bring needed smiles to our faces?
Of late we have witnessed many a leader who can ably fulfill all those qualities, and notably, one who has yet to demonstrate that he has even accepted that as his role.
In each presidential election cycle we are obliged to compare the candidates’ policies, achievements, failures and yes, character. But invariably, our actual choices all too often default to party allegiances, family traditions or just a single issue. For those who are still undecided, I offer this question: “Would you, unhesitatingly and without qualification, welcome the candidate to be a speaker at your or a family member’s memorial service, even if he weren’t elected president?”
Howard S. Becker
Greensboro
End to fines enables irresponsible conduct
Congratulations, board of the Greensboro Public Library, for ending overdue fines. Springing it upon us with only a four-day notice was highly improper. Your proposal enables irresponsible behavior and guarantees loss of revenue. The loss of $127,000 in fines (collected in the 2018-2019 fiscal year) is compounded by the cost of replacing non-returned (basically stolen) books or repairing damaged ones. Responsible patrons are discriminated against. Perhaps the library budget should be adjusted for the loss.
Why not require a reasonable, refundable deposit? Security deposits are common. Most people could also pay a modest refundable deposit. If they are unwilling to pay, they are probably unwilling to return the material anyway. Studies are quoted claiming that the punitive effects of fines don’t work, but no mention is made of their financial benefits.
Social and racial inequities are solved by education and commitment. Equal and easy access to good libraries is fundamental for this. Teaching fiscal and personal responsibility in social matters like library use will help develop good civic habits: Return borrowed items and repay debts. This new policy is pure folly.
Mike Leone
Greensboro
