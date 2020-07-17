Trump supporters want clean water, too
John Hood tells us in his Thursday column (“Recent pipeline demise won’t halt natural gas,” July 16) that “natural gas is not dead.”
He vents against the blockage of the Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline through pristine wilderness. Then he blames “activists” and “left-wing foundations.”
As I recently drove through Trump country in the mountains of Virginia and North Carolina recently, I noticed “NO to Pipeline” signs next to Trump signs. Maybe even conservatives find clean drinking water worth saving.
Clean energy (solar and wind) is expensive in the short run, but when considering the long-term downside of fossil fuels (health problems, wildlife destruction), clean energy is a bargain.
We found trillions of dollars to spell some relief for COVID-19’s economic impact. That kind of money would put a lot of solar panels on roofs.
Battery technology already exists to store a whole town’s needs (https://tinyurl.com/y86k23lk).
If we want clean energy, we can have clean energy. Let’s leave politics out of this discussion.
Kurt Lauenstein
Greensboro
Partner to use empty buildings for schools
The entire county is faced with a major issue: How schools will function this year.
The primary problem for Guilford County Schools is space.
I call on all members of the local community along with the Board of Education and school system administrators to collaborate to solve this problem.
Together we can come up with alternative locations and get all our school children into an in-person setting at least part of the week (yes, even high schoolers).
There are many empty buildings in Guilford County that can be utilized (beginning with the county recreation centers our taxes pay for). I am sure donations or discounts on rent can be arranged for other locations.
It’s time we all put politics aside and work for the common good: educating our children the best we can during this pandemic.
Please, GCS, be willing to accept help from others in the county. Sometimes leadership mean accepting help.
It’s time for the mayors of High Point and Greensboro to offer their help, as well as the county commissioners.
Let’s do this together.
Lynn Andrew
High Point
Some things I’ve been thinking about lately
Just wondering ...
- Why the News & Record won’t just print the news and let the readers form their own opinions.
- When we will see Ed Hardin’s fast and really last column.
- If Black Lives Matter will realize that the excessive number of Black lives that are daily taken by other Black people should be met with the same outrage they exhibit when a Black life is taken by the police.
- If we will ever accept responsibility for our own actions instead of placing the blame on everyone else.
- If there ever will again be respect for authority.
- If community leaders will meet and try to solve the rising crime epidemic instead of allowing buildings to be desecrated with art and symbolic sign-painting — which solves nothing.
Gene Osborne
Greensboro
Time is not right now to reopen N.C. schools
On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper rocked North Carolina’s world, but there is one question he can’t answer.
Cooper announced that North Carolina would proceed with the “Plan B” hybrid option to reopen schools in the state on Aug. 17 with moderate social distancing.
While Gov. Cooper can take the title of political poker player of the year, with his textbook delays and pass-the-buck tactics, as always, it’s everyday people who will pay the price.
And that leads us to the question: How many lives can we afford to lose?
North Carolina’s COVID-19 infection numbers have skyrocketed since he caved to political pressure, rashly reopening the state. Things aren’t getting better; they’re getting worse.
And yet now we act recklessly again, sending our children into the fire?
I’ve been talking to students and teachers across our state, and we need your help.
If you believe #StudentLivesMatter and #TeacherLivesMatter, we have one chance to fight back, for the state and the people we love.
Join our educator-championed, mountains-to-sea movement, add your name to the petition, and spread the word at change.org/ncschoolsathome!
Alexander Cook
Pittsboro
The writer is a junior at Northwood High School in Pittsboro.
Athletes should pray as they’re kneeling
Here’s a suggestion for some Christian athletes (which some may already be doing): When the national anthem is being played, take a knee and pray for our country.
Pray for revival. Pray for righteousness to overcome the systemic ungodliness that is overcoming our country. As the Scriptures state, “Righteousness exalteth a nation but sin is a reproach to any people”(Proverbs 14:34).
Gary Marschall
Greensboro
