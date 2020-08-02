The feds in Portland stopped arson, chaos
There have been recent violent riots in Portland, Ore. Your editorial, “Assault on our cities” (July 20), would have us believe that these so-called peaceful protests have been taken over by a few agitators.
The claim that the presence of federal law enforcement has exacerbated the violence is a deliberate canard. These senseless riots started well before those officers arrived.
None of the rioters in Portland are peaceful protesters. They are willing participants in the destruction of property, arson and chaos .
The federal officers in Portland are there to protect the federal courthouse, which has come under attack and may have been burned to the ground if it wasn’t for their presence.
Many of these officers have been seriously injured enforcing the law.
Some have been blinded by lasers. Others have been wounded with rocks, frozen water bottles, sharpened PVC pipe, Molotov cocktails and commercial-grade, mortar-type fireworks.
President Trump is right to employ forces to protect federal property. Nancy Pelosi’s calling them “ storm troopers,” “Nazis” and “Gestapo” is disgusting and absurd.
I am waiting for Joe Biden to condemn this wanton anarchy.
Fred Gregory
Greensboro
Republicans model dangerous behavior
So, Louie has the virus.
That’s right. Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas contracted COVID-19.
The man who made fun of mask-wearing tested positive. After this was publicly reported, he then advised his staff that he had tested positive. Must’ve been embarrassing.
Rep. Gohmert had berated any of his staff who wore masks, subjecting them to a higher risk of contracting the virus. They’re not happy campers.
Still, I hope that they, and Congressman Gohmert, come through this OK.
After the story was published the reporter who broke it got a flood of emails from Republican congressional staffers who say they, too, are being forced to come to work without a mask.
Despite the advice of medical scientists and doctors, and the White House’s own medical experts, many Republicans in Congress foolishly risk their own health — and that of their staffs, their families and others with whom they come into contact — because they want to support their president, who neglected his obligation to lead us through the coronavirus pandemic, the worst public health threat in 100 years.
Worse, in the numbers they may impact with their bad example, they, and their president, risk the health of the American people.
It’s the kind of irresponsible action that has made the United States the leader in the world in COVID-19 deaths.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Strong leaders don’t unite us by using fear
Before you allow the fear-tactic ads of Donald Trump, targeting our elderly and children, to persuade you, please know the difference between defunding the police and abolishing the police.
These ads are disgusting. Fear has been used by every cruel dictator, abusive spouse, bully and control freak.
I want a leader who promotes hope. A leader who encourages change for the better by everyone through working together — not a leader who separates us by fear, especially of one another.
There are changes that need to be addressed.
We need a leader who is the change we want to see — not by fear but by the faith that, when we are united, fear flees.
Katherine Shelton
Greensboro
Bill would increase reproductive care
It’s simple: Everyone —whether they live in North Carolina or abroad — deserves access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care, including access to safe, legal abortion.
Last week, the House introduced the Abortion is Health Care Everywhere Act, making accessible reproductive health care for all one step closer to reality.
This bill would repeal the harmful Helms Amendment — which for nearly 50 years has denied people around the world the dignity and safety of comprehensive reproductive health care by putting safe, legal abortion out of reach overseas.
For too long, this amendment has disproportionately threatened the lives of Black and brown people and been used to control the lives of some of the most vulnerable communities around the world.
This is a huge step forward in the fight for global reproductive health and rights.
Congressman Ted Budd, I urge you to join the fight and stand up for people around the world by co-sponsoring the Abortion is Health Care Everywhere Act.
We simply cannot afford to have the Helms Amendment around for another 50 years.
Jackie Broz
Chapel Hill
The writer works with #Fight4HER, a grassroots campaign of the Population Connection Action Fund focused on mobilizing action against restrictive reproductive health policies.
