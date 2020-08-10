Mail-in voting isn’t flawless, but it works
You may have seen this meme on Facebook which begins “If you won the Powerball, would you mail in the ticket or go in person? Why?”
The implication is that you would be concerned that the post office might lose your winning ticket.
Well, I’ve never had mail go astray, but I know there’s probably a miniscule chance that the ticket might be lost, and therefore I would go in person. The meme closes with: “(Remember that when you vote).” I remember other factors that might affect my choice to vote, in addition to the tiny possibility that the post office could lose my ballot:
1. I might catch the COVID-19 virus or some other plague of the decade.
2. I might have to go out in the rain or snow to vote.
3. I might have to lose a day’s pay.
4. I might have no good way to get to my polling place.
5. I might have to wait in long lines for several hours to vote.
The choice is clear: Everyone should vote by mail, as my son does with no problems in Washington state.
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
What we’re missing is constructive dialogue
As I was reading today’s (Aug. 7) Opinion section of the News & Record, I was struck by an interesting contradiction. Letters from W. Scott Parker III and Lois Rankin about Larry Allgood’s letter on Black Lives Matter are clearly contradictory points of view.
So what is the conundrum? I find that in significant ways I can agree with both!
While thinking about this I have concluded the major issue we face is that current policies of politics, demonstration, violence, etc., are just plain not working. The real solution is open dialogue dominated by listening, which cannot happen when people simply shout at each other.
This is little more than dysfunctional behavior with no end solution.
Michael Lopez
Summerfield
Republicans all should be voted out of office
Since Donald Trump became president, we have had 20,000-plus lies from the man in the White House and 150,000-plus Americans are dead because of his ineptitude and failure regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. He claims “no responsibility” — that “It is what it is.”
He has alienated our allies and befriended our enemies’ dictators; he brazenly betrayed the Kurds. The Trump/Murdoch propaganda machine of Fox News would make Joseph Goebbels proud. “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”
The rest of the Republican Party has been fearful of Trump’s disapproval and has acted to reinforce its priority: moneyed interests.
No Republican voice is raised against eliminating EPA regulations that protect our air and water quality. Health care is targeted at both the federal and state levels.
N.C. Republicans continue to oppose Medicaid expansion and deny health insurance to as many as 500,000 of our fellow citizens. At both the state and local government levels, Republicans rob our schools of needed funding and vote to send our children back before they can be safe.
We can do better. No Republican should be elected to any office in November. We deserve better.
Jade Osborne
Greensboro
Let’s build monuments to ideals, not persons
Even the best of us is flawed and very few of us could claim universal admiration. For this reason, naming streets, places, and structures after, or erecting monuments to, any person will often invite controversy.
For example, a statue of Billy Graham has been approved by the N.C. Legislature’s Statuary Hall Selection Committee for placement in the U.S. Capitol. Surely, proponents of separation of church and state will take exception to the image of a Southern Baptist minister in a federal government building. And even if a Donald J. Trump sculpture were displayed, some nit-picky person would try to find fault with the great man.
Instead, let’s name things after, and create nonspecific images — personifications — that honor noble qualities or principles to which we aspire. We already do this to some extent: Independence Hall, the Statue of Liberty, Friendly Avenue. Artists would welcome the opportunity to create works to replace North Carolina’s Vance and Aycock statues with figures that embody our state’s high ideals such as “universal suffrage” (to offset the surgically precise attacks on voting rights) and “diversity” (to counter North Carolina’s reputation as “the bathroom bill” state).
Perhaps the Bible has some guidance about graven images?
Kim Carlyle
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.