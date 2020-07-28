Budd lavishes praise on a failing president
Congressman Ted Budd must be wearing his mask over his eyes and ears.
Some questions come to mind regarding his letter (News & Record, July 24).
President Trump is leading “the Great American Comeback”? He is “excited” to see our economy roar back to “historic heights”?
Where has he been living since February 2020?
Due to Trump’s nonhandling of the coronavirus pandemic, this country may be headed into another depression.
Due to Trump’s perceived racist and militaristic views, there is enormous unrest all over our country.
Due to Trump’s authoritarian and underhanded ways of handling crises, he has done enormous harm to our democratic way of life.
And … you are excited in a good way?
Rep. Budd probably has the skill to get on his computer and look up statistical (non-alternative) facts related to the issues above. It’s also assumed that he has the mental facility to understand the seriousness of those statistics.
Who is more important? The citizens in his state and nation or the failed president who he and the Republican Party choose to bolster — no matter what he says or does? Right or wrong? Truth or lies?
The USMCA may be a “Win for the Tarheel State.” Let’s hope he’s right about at least one thing. My brother-in-law in Tennessee has an old saying: “Even a blind hog finds an acorn once in a while.”
Miriam Hamill
Greensboro
Budd’s letter didn’t belong in this column
I’m not sure I understand why Rep. Ted Budd felt called upon to use the letters column as a forum for plain and simple Trump propaganda (“The USMCA is a win for the Tarheel State,” July 24). I further don’t understand why you placed it there. My belief has always been that the column is the place for ordinary citizens to express their opinions widely for free and, in fact, the only place where we can do so.
To allow Rep. Budd to use it rather than issuing a plain and simple press release, which he and his colleagues use to excess, seems to me to be almost a misuse of a public forum.
To allow him to spread his GOP clap-trap through the public media, almost like a regular person, just doesn’t ring true somehow.
But then again, he is a Republican congressman, after all.
Ken Sisk
Greensboro
Some things I wonder about times we’re in
To say that times are divisive is a gross understatement at best. Our nation is anything but united. Politics (power and money) and our so-called leadership from both the legislative and executive branches have offered nothing constructive to heal this breach.
In fact, they have contributed to our social divide. With this in mind, I rhetorically ask:
- What evidence exists that confirms or refutes that diversity is beneficial?
- When did celebrity become a qualification for making social and economic policy?
- Change is a constant and the question (especially for our major cities) is should it come about through evolution or revolution?
- What changes after the statues are removed? What changes when sports team logos are altered? What changes when names are stricken from public eyes?
- Are any of our collective actions going to revise history?
- Anarchy leads to “might is right.” How is that constructive?
As a “senior dinosaur,” having survived the 1960s, I think I have a qualification that many today lack. So, I predict: We will beat COVID-19; we will defeat racism; and we will refuse to cower to fear and anarchy, just as we did then.
Michael Lopez
Summerfield
More Harry Thetford, less of Leonard Pitts
Thank you, Harry Thetford, for your stories of our World War II and Korean War veterans who, sadly, are too quickly dying off.
These stories are very important to me, as I was a young boy during World War II and remember the feelings of patriotism and the sacrificing and rationing of things we all needed (sugar, butter, tires, gasoline, etc.).
Compare that to people today who think it’s acceptable to burn, steal, destroy and even kill because they’re upset. They are nothing more than criminals! These people contribute absolutely nothing to society.
As for Leonard Pitts? Everything he says is either a racist rant or a hateful diatribe against President Trump. President Trump could discover a cure for cancer and Pitts would complain.
With so little in the News & Record these days worth reading, Harry, please continue to showcase those who made this country and world a better place.
John Edge
Jamestown
