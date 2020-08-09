Ignoring science will have consequences
In his opinion piece (Sunday, Aug. 2) Allen Johnson concluded that “Americans would have managed this disease by now if only this administration (and most Republicans) had committed to facts over willful ignorance. And to the greater good over political expedience.”
How true. Additionally, it is mind-boggling that so many Americans, when confronted with a health issue, chose to follow the advice of President Trump, who is not a doctor, rather than that of trained infectious-disease physicians whose recommendations are based on years of medical study.
This anomaly is also evident when it comes to climate change. Why are this administration and many of its adherents ignoring the experts, whose warnings are based on years of study and accumulated knowledge? Will we never learn? We must move away from fossil fuels now, today, before it’s too late, just as it is now too late to stop the pandemic in its tracks.
In both cases, we have a lot of catching up to do. We should have acted long ago.
Maureen Parker
Greensboro
Anything Trump gets instantly condemned
Regarding Sunday’s News & Record (Aug. 2):
Robin Cheeley’s put down of Ivanka Trump’s suggestion that unhappy or unemployed citizens “find something new” goes right along with normal Democratic condemnation of “anything Trump.” I’ve read many self-help articles in the N&R advising folks to “reinvent” themselves when it comes to employability.
Charles Davenport’s comment that “cancel culture is squelching open, honest discussion” couldn’t be more true. If I speak of my distress with looting and rioting; of unlawful destruction and removal of historical statues; of my lack of support of the anarchist antifa groups; of my support of our police; of my belief in law and order, then I am called a racist.
Romaine Worster states that “Democrats control the false narrative that theirs is the party of civil rights, despite the fact that they historically fought all civil rights legislation for almost 100 years.” The Democrats have claimed to be saviors of people of color, while repeatedly enacting laws that have increased poverty and diminished the importance of fathers in the Black community. Look at LBJ’s War on Poverty and how poverty has risen. Biden said that if you vote for Trump, “You ain’t black.” How insulting to say that skin color trumps the brain.
Susan Tysinger
Greensboro
Letters to editor say the darnedest things
There have been some “interesting” submissions in the letters section lately.
One said “Conservatives want clean air and water too.” Well, dear writer, your local representatives in Congress, Messrs. Budd and Walker, apparently do not, based on recent votes. Another one said that the federal law enforcement restored law and order to Portland. No, dear reader, they made it worse. Portland didn’t start to calm down until after the federal officers left. That whole thing was just a political ploy by the White House.
The topper, however, was your columnist who says the Democrats are the real racists. In the mid-20th and 19th centuries, that was correct. However, those racist Southern Democrats are now racist Southern Republicans, who thoroughly lap up whatever the White House doles out.
As for the “old, racist white guy” accusations against Biden, the current occupant of the White House has based his entire political existence on race-baiting.
When one uses Louie Gohmert as an example of a political statesman? Give me a break.
Jim Galler
Stokesdale
I/DD support wait list takes much too long
Let’s ponder some facts for a moment. On March 11, 2020, COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization. Exactly 16 days later, Congress passed the CARES Act, which provided $3 trillion to our economy for the welfare and salvation of U.S. citizens. Immediately my thought was that, if Congress can join together to meet the needs of the average John and Jane Doe in an emergency, why can’t they, in a similar way, band together and address the special-needs population?
The unjust fact is there were more than 14,000 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, of I/DD, in North Carolina on the Innovations Waiver Registry of Unmet Needs (The Wait List) to receive government support for programs and services prior to the pandemic, and there will be more than 14,000 individuals on The Waitlist after the pandemic has passed. The average wait period to receive the Innovations Waiver in North Carolina is reported to be five years. Many families have been nestled on this list for more than 10 years.
How would you like it if you had to wait 10 years for your stimulus check? Put an end to this injustice!
Cecil Cottrell
Reidsville
The writer is executive director of Mount Jubilee Ministries (www.mountjubilee.org).
