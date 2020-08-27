Head here

GREENSBORO — The Proximity Hotel, and its restaurant Print Works Bistro, will reopen Sept. 8.

"We're excited about it," said Dennis Quaintance, CEO of Quaintance-Weaver Restaurants and Hotels, which operates the hotel.

Both Proximity and Printworks have been closed for six months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Quaintaince said other than making sure the extra-clean rooms don't "smell like a dentist office" and limiting indoor events to less than 10 people, guests won't notice anything different during their stay.

He said a lot of guests are taking advantage of a reopening special that includes a dining credit. Quaintance said a lot of guests are actually from the Triad.

"That's where the business is coming from," Quaintaince said. "We think people need to experience a sliver of normalcy."

RALEIGH — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest will participate in a gubernatorial debate on Oct. 14, both campaigns have confirmed.

Cooper, who consistently leads in the polls by double digits, has not yet agreed to a pair of additional debates requested by Forest.

The discussion is being organized by the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters.

