HILLSBOROUGH — Orange County has voted to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for employees.
The celebration has reached a new level of recognition in the wake of nationwide protests for racial equality. Juneteenth honors June 19 — the day in 1865 that enslaved Black people learned they were free.
On Tuesday, Orange County's Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the holiday. Greensboro's City Council and Wake County have taken similar actions in recent months.
Orange County's only Black commissioner, Renee Price, proposed the idea in July.
“Juneteenth really is a day of freedom for African Americans,” she said.
RALEIGH — The General Assembly approved a nearly $1 billion bill that would spend the rest of the state's share of federal COVID-19 relief money.
The bill would give all North Carolina households with parents of children 17 and younger a $335 stimulus check to help offset costs associated with the remote learning taking place in many school districts, including Guilford County.
Senate leader Phil Berger, an Eden Republican, said parents at "their wit's end."
"Every parent in the state of North Carolina is a teacher," Berger said.
— Wire Reports
