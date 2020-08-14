RALEIGH — The North Carolina State Board of Education rejected a plan Friday to let the two virtual charter schools add up to 3,800 more students this school year, as thousands of families seek access due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Several state board members, including Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, said a one-year, pandemic-related enrollment cap exemption should be offered for the online charter schools to give families more choices. But the majority of board members voted against the proposal, citing the low performance of the two schools and the fact that it would take money away from school districts.
"We as a board are responsible for all of the students across the state," said state board member Jill Camnitz. "I want to be sure that in order to provide some options for some students who don't have them right now that we make sure we don't send negative ripples all the way across the state and end up affecting a large number of students negatively by trying to help the students that we're talking about."
The 7-4 vote went largely along partisan lines. The board members appointed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper voted against the expansion. They were joined by board chairman Eric Davis, who was appointed by former Republican Gov. Pat McCroy.
But McCrory's other appointees voted to let the schools add more students. They were joined by GOP State Treasurer Dale Folwell and Forest, a Republican running against Cooper for governor this fall.
"There's thousands of parents of students out there just looking for an option in the midst of an emergency," Forest said. "I think as a board we've been doing this for months. We've been trying to find options for parents, and I'm not sure why this one is so controversial."
Both N.C.. Cyber Academy and N.C. Virtual Academy opened in 2015 under a pilot program mandated by the Republican-led General Assembly. The schools were labeled as low-performing by the state for their first four years. The schools won't be graded this year because state exams were waived due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Demand is high
Due to the pandemic, school districts across the state are setting up virtual programs to accommodate families who don't feel comfortable with returning to campus before a vaccine is developed. In Wake County, 82,628 students signed up for the district's Virtual Academy program.
Interest has also soared for the two virtual charter schools, which have 9,464 students on their waiting lists. A total of 5,045 students had attended them last school year.
The virtual charter schools would need state board approval to add more students this year. The issue was referred to the N.C Charter Schools Advisory Board, which on Wednesday recommended allowing 2,800 more students at the Virtual Academy and 1,000 students at the Cyber Academy.
The advisory board recommended allowing new students if they met at least one of these conditions:
- Students come from a district that doesn't have a full-time virtual school option.
- Students come from a district that has no available slots in its full-time virtual school.
- Students come from a district unwilling to provide devices or Internet service.
But the state board's attorney said he didn't think those admissions requirements could be imposed on the two virtual charters.
Alex Quigley, chairman of the Charter Schools Advisory Board, and Forest acknowledged that the virtual charter schools aren't doing as well as hoped academically. But they noted how low-performing school districts are being allowed to operate virtual programs.
