So, let me get this straight: Asheville's City Council votes on a resolution to give Blacks reparations when no one on the council owned slaves and no Black slaves are living.

And Bumcombe County's Board of Commissioners votes to give reparations to Blacks when no one on the board owned slaves and there are no living Black  slaves?

The stupidity in this world is amazing.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville

Tags

Load comments