I write in response to W. Scott Parker III's letter of Aug. 7 replying to Larry Allgood's letter on Aug. 5 ("Do Black lives matter only in police killings?")

When Mr. Allgood asked for a Black person's perspective on this matter, he was not being disingenuous, as Mr. Parker was suggesting. He was simply reaching out to the Black community as to why protesters are lashing out at police killings of Black people, but, with little to no protesting nationwide when there are  killings of Black people by other Black people on a daily basis. 

Black Lives Matter issues are just as important and serious on each of these stages. Until protests against Black-on-Black killings are elevated to the same level of police protests, then these unfortunate and unnecessary killings will most likely continue to take place throughout our nation.  

Ronnie McArthur

Randleman

 

