Rockingham County's early voting schedule will include one Sunday, state officials have decided.

The state board adopted both Forsyth and Rockingham plans that included one day of Sunday voting during the state's 17-day window for early voting, Oct. 15 through 31.

Sunday voting was a sticking point with Democrats including it and the Republican alternatives leaving it out. 

The Rockingham plan approved Monday includes four hours of Sunday voting on Oct. 18 but none on the second eligible Sunday a week later.

The majority on the Rockingham board wanted to include some Sunday voting, board Chairman Royce Richardson told the state panel.

“This is no doubt the most difficult election we’ve ever seen,” he said.

But board member Toni Reece said Sunday voting was not necessary even in unusual times.

“We all know that Sunday is a day of worship, it’s a day of family gatherings, and it’s a day of rest,” she said.

The state board voted 3-2 for Rockingham’s majority plan with Sunday voting allowed 1-5 p.m. on the first weekend of early voting.

