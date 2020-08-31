Guilford County residents will be able to cast early votes this fall at 25 sites on a 17-day schedule that starts Oct. 15, state officials have decided.
The State Board of Elections voted for the plan favored by local Democrats in a 3-2 decision on Monday that was split along party lines.
The adopted plan offers six more sites than Monday's rejected Republican counter-proposal, including one site each on the fringes of the N.C. A&T and UNCG campuses that were eschewed by the GOP plan.
“We have no business making it harder for college students to be able to vote,” said Stella Anderson, a member of the State Board of Elections from Boone.
On the two campuses, the adopted plan has early voting in N.C. A&T's Dudley Building and UNCG's Kaplan Center for Wellness.
The chosen plan also differed from the Republican alternative by including Sunday voting on Oct. 18 and 25. The alternate proposal did not allow Sunday voting, but it would have added an hour to each of the preceding Saturdays.
Guilford’s early voting schedule was on the state panel's agenda Monday because in July, the Guilford County Board of Elections adopted it — but on a 3-2 vote.
Election laws require the state board to review all local early-voting plans approved by a “non-unanimous” vote.
Also on Monday’s agenda were reviews of similarly split plans for Forsyth, Rockingham and more than a dozen other North Carolina counties.
Horace “Jim” Kimel, chairman of Guilford’s elections board, told the state panel that the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered record levels of interest locally in both mail-in and early voting.
In the plan that was ultimately approved, Kimel said that it totaled 4,525 hours of early voting across all sites — almost 88% more than in 2016.
"We wanted to take advantage of as many early-voting sites and hours as we could while maintaining a safe environment for the staff and the voters," said Kimel, a Democrat. "We wanted to create a safe environment by having short lines."
Eugene Lester, one of the Guilford board's two GOP members, said concern for public health played a role in the Republican alternative's bypassing A&T and UNCG.
Lester said it was risky to mingle voters from the community with students from virtually all parts of the country who might have been exposed to COVID-19 and might not be wearing masks.
"These campuses are a hot spot for COVID right now ... and yet we're going to invite voters onto these campuses," Lester said.
The Forsyth and Rockingham boards were less divided than their Guilford counterpart with Democrats and Republican members disagreeing only on the weekend voting schedule.
In both cases, Sunday voting was a sticking point, with Democrats including it and the Republican alternatives leaving it out.
The state board adopted both Forsyth and Rockingham plans that included one day of Sunday voting during the state's 17-day window for early voting, which ends Oct. 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.