In 1911, actor-comedian Lucille Ball was born in Jamestown, N.Y.
In 1930, New York State Supreme Court Justice Joseph Force Crater went missing after leaving a Manhattan restaurant; his disappearance remains a mystery.
In 1945, during World War II, the U.S. B-29 Superfortress Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb code-named “Little Boy” on Hiroshima, Japan, resulting in an estimated 140,000 deaths. Three days later, the U.S. exploded a nuclear device over Nagasaki; five days after that, Imperial Japan surrendered.
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act.
In 1973, entertainer Stevie Wonder was seriously injured in a car accident in Salisbury, N.C. He was treated at N.C. Baptist Hospital, now Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, in Winston-Salem.
In 1986, William J. Schroeder died at Humana Hospital-Audubon in Louisville, Ky., after living 620 days with the Jarvik 7 artificial heart.
In 1991, the World Wide Web made its public debut as a means of accessing webpages over the internet. TV newsman Harry Reasoner died in Norwalk, Conn., at age 68.
In 2009, Sonia Sotomayor was confirmed as the first Hispanic U.S. Supreme Court justice by 68-31 vote in the U.S. Senate vote.
In 2015, “Hamilton,” the hip-hop flavored biography about Alexander Hamilton, the nation’s first Treasury secretary, opened on Broadway.
