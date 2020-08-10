Our president says, “We are doing too much testing.”
In his case, that may be valid. If he truly believes this, why won’t he and all the White House staff lead the way by eliminating daily testing with immediate results for themselves? That would be compelling to the populace.
However, for the rest of the country it is a quite a different story. We must wait in long lines to be tested and then wait weeks for results.
In our own case we were tested July 24 and were told we would have results in three to five business days. It is now 14 days since testing with no reported results. When we get them, they will be of no value to us and no value to the community. Once again, it's “have and have not, and do as I say, not as I do.”
This is a ravaging pandemic that requires a national response. To bring it under control we all need testing with quick-turnaround results to permit timely tracing and quarantining, as necessary.
Pat Ingersoll
Greensboro
