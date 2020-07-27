WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.
That’s according to two people familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss it by name. The White House confirmed that O’Brien has mild symptoms and “has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site.”
Officials did not respond to questions about the last time the president and O’Brien had contact, but the White House insisted that, “There is no risk of exposure to the President or the Vice President” and that the “work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted.”
Trump told reporters as he left the White House on Monday that he wasn’t sure when his national security adviser had tested positive and hadn’t “seen him lately,” but would be giving O’Brien a call.
O’Brien is the highest-ranking White House official known to have contracted the virus.
