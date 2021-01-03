What I'm Writing, Jan. 3, 2021

What it’s about: Ambert and Calista Knight live in a world where the arts, magic, dreams and creativity are banned. They're the son and daughter of The Regime's Head of Regulation Enforcement and they are no stranger to the rules that surround them. When the siblings come into contact with dreamers — those connected to the magic and creativity in their world — they have to decide between right and wrong. They question what family is and find meaning in helping others. Will they dare to speak up for their beliefs or go back to the bland, selfish world they've known?