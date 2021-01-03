What I'm Writing, Jan. 3, 2021

Author: Christine Murray
City: Greensboro
Book title: "Triumph Over Abuse: Healing, Recovery, and Purpose after an Abusive Relationship"
Publisher: Routledge
What it’s about: In this book, Christine Murray carefully weaves her personal experiences as a survivor with her professional expertise as a counselor, community advocate and researcher into a guidebook for survivors of abuse.
Why I wrote it: I wrote this book to offer support to survivors of abuse along their journey of healing and recovery. It's a long, difficult journey at times, but with the right support, resources and motivation, it can be a meaningful journey toward personal growth. This is a topic I've done work on for years, and I also have personal experience as a survivor of abuse.
Other books I have had published: I'm the lead author of "Sexuality Counseling: Theory, Research, and Practice," which was published by Sage Publications, as well as "Responding to Family Violence" and "Overcoming the Stigma of Intimate Partner Abuse," which were both published by Routledge Mental Health. Learn more in my Amazon author page at www.amazon.com/Christine-E-Murray/e/B001H9VXMM/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_book_1
Where (how) to buy my new book: Amazon and Routledge. There will be book giveaways and a 20% discount for all who attend an upcoming virtual launch: www.facebook.com/events/941255646694490/.
* * * * *
Author: Catherine Kopf
City: Reidsville
Book title: "Breaking Order"
Publisher: Arbuckle Publishing House
What it’s about: Ambert and Calista Knight live in a world where the arts, magic, dreams and creativity are banned. They're the son and daughter of The Regime's Head of Regulation Enforcement and they are no stranger to the rules that surround them. When the siblings come into contact with dreamers — those connected to the magic and creativity in their world — they have to decide between right and wrong. They question what family is and find meaning in helping others. Will they dare to speak up for their beliefs or go back to the bland, selfish world they've known?
Why I wrote it: This story is meant to inspire children to embrace their differences and help show power in the arts. Many places don’t value artistic expression — especially in education — and this story is meant to show how a group of friends and family come together and be artsy in their different styles together, with a little magic along the way.