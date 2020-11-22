What I'm Writing, Nov. 22, 2020

Author: Patrick Cassidy
City: Greensboro
Book title: "Blue Wizard Detectives: The Lost Griffin King"
Publisher: Light Switch Press
What it’s about: This is the fourth installment in the Blue Wizard Detective series. Ben and Jim get prompted to help Talon reclaim his birthright as King of the Griffin's Triangle, while preventing the coming of a second ice age being engineered by the dreaded ice wizard.
Why I wrote it: Figured I'd go ahead and continue with what I start. In these times, we need to keep ourselves entertained. Give my Blue Wizard Detectives series a try. You might find that with the new recently added sequel, it could be just the kind of thing you would like. If you haven't done so already, please read "Blue Wizard Detectives: The Crystal Ball Case File of Ben Alatar" first, and then follow the series up to the current E-Book.
Other books I have had published: "Blue Wizard Detectives: The Crystal Ball Case File of Ben Alatar", "Blue Wizard Detectives: Wrath of the Iron Warlock", "Cloud K9" and "Blue Wizard Detectives: The Queen of Voodoo with the Snake Hair Dew."
Where (how) to buy my new book: All are available as e-books and can be purchased wherever e-books are sold.
* * * *
Author: Starr Ayers
City: Asheboro
Book title: "For the Love of Emma"
Publisher: Mountain Brook Ink
What it’s about: When Caroline Myers discovers a box of letters in her deceased mother’s trunk, she’s captivated by the romance that unfolds between her mother, a 19-year-old waitress in Fayetteville, N.C., and a young soldier from Fort Bragg. Determined to read between the lines, she and her sister, Kate, set out on a search that leads them to the North Carolina foothills and to a pad-locked family cemetery gate. Will the one who holds the key keep them from unearthing long buried secrets and from fulfilling the request their mother tucked inside the box 64 years earlier?
Why I wrote it: I’m the daughter who found the letters and have tailored a fictional tale around this beautiful love story.
Other books I have had published: This is my debut novel. I’m contracted and now writing the sequel.
Where (how) to buy my new book: Amazon, and after Dec. 26, Barnes and Noble CBD, and wherever books are sold.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!