What I'm Writing, Nov. 22, 2020

Author: Patrick Cassidy

City: Greensboro

Book title: "Blue Wizard Detectives: The Lost Griffin King"

Publisher: Light Switch Press

What it’s about: This is the fourth installment in the Blue Wizard Detective series. Ben and Jim get prompted to help Talon reclaim his birthright as King of the Griffin's Triangle, while preventing the coming of a second ice age being engineered by the dreaded ice wizard.

Why I wrote it: Figured I'd go ahead and continue with what I start. In these times, we need to keep ourselves entertained. Give my Blue Wizard Detectives series a try. You might find that with the new recently added sequel, it could be just the kind of thing you would like. If you haven't done so already, please read "Blue Wizard Detectives: The Crystal Ball Case File of Ben Alatar" first, and then follow the series up to the current E-Book.

Other books I have had published: "Blue Wizard Detectives: The Crystal Ball Case File of Ben Alatar", "Blue Wizard Detectives: Wrath of the Iron Warlock", "Cloud K9" and "Blue Wizard Detectives: The Queen of Voodoo with the Snake Hair Dew."