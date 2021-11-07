What I'm Writing

What it’s about: Within this life-changing book, you will learn how to change your perspective, have a definite purpose, overcome obstacles, implement self-love and confidence, change your environment, and eliminate negative self-talk. If you desire to take charge of your life and discover your purpose, then this is the book you’ve been searching for. Now is the time to change your life to begin walking toward your destiny. Discover how to overcome obstacles, take control of your life and discover your purpose. It’s time to become the champion you were always meant to be.

Why I wrote it: I noticed that so many people had a misunderstanding and a misconception of what it means to struggle with mental health. Mental health does not discriminate and can equally effect us all. There are 264 million people who struggle worldwide with depression alone, and 2/3 of people who struggle with depression commit suicide. I was witnessing a void and a tremendous dilemma in the lives of people, and I wanted to let them know that they are not alone, and that they have a purpose. I wanted to give hope to the hopeless, and to mend the wounds of the broken-hearted.