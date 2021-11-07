What I'm Writing

Author: Victor Clark
City: Greensboro
Book title: “Overcomer: A Journey Through Mental Health”
Publisher: Christian Faith Publishing
What it’s about: Within this life-changing book, you will learn how to change your perspective, have a definite purpose, overcome obstacles, implement self-love and confidence, change your environment, and eliminate negative self-talk. If you desire to take charge of your life and discover your purpose, then this is the book you’ve been searching for. Now is the time to change your life to begin walking toward your destiny. Discover how to overcome obstacles, take control of your life and discover your purpose. It’s time to become the champion you were always meant to be.
Why I wrote it: I noticed that so many people had a misunderstanding and a misconception of what it means to struggle with mental health. Mental health does not discriminate and can equally effect us all. There are 264 million people who struggle worldwide with depression alone, and 2/3 of people who struggle with depression commit suicide. I was witnessing a void and a tremendous dilemma in the lives of people, and I wanted to let them know that they are not alone, and that they have a purpose. I wanted to give hope to the hopeless, and to mend the wounds of the broken-hearted.
Other books I have had published: Currently working on a book about dealing with death because of the so many tragic losses of family that we have faced over the past year due to COVID-19 and many other mitigating circumstances.
Where (how) to buy my new book: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kindle, Apple iTunes, www.christianfaithpublishing.com/books/?book=overcomer-victor-clark
Author: Bill McKenzie
City: High Point
Book title: “Embrace the Chaos, Enjoy the Journey: A Leadership Awakening for Students and Young Adults”
Publisher: Palmetto Publishing
What it’s about: Key leadership attributes and behaviors students must have before entering the chaotic and disruptive business world. A focus on happiness and success.
Why I wrote it: As a former business executive and entrepreneur, I saw too many young people hit a progress wall quickly, not realizing the increasing demand for exemplary leadership, not embracing the need for empathy, bravery, resilience, decency, perseverance, focus, winning attitude and more. Too many young people without the ability to succeed in areas of discomfort and chaos, a lack of critical thinking skills and common sense. My new book offers students and young adults a proven pathway to succeed in areas of chaos and disruption.
Other books I have had published: “If You’re Not The Lead Dog, The View Never Changes: A Leadership Path for Teens” (2011), “If You’re Not The Lead Dog, The View Never Changes: A Leadership Path for Students and Young Adults” (2013).
Where (how) to buy my new book: Amazon; large orders (10 copies-plus) directly from me at wrmckenziejr@aol.com