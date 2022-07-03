What I'm Writing

Author: Jim Slaughter

City: Greensboro

Book title: “Robert’s Rules of Order Fast Track”

Publisher: Penguin

What it’s about: Easy, accessible and to the point, “Robert’s Rules of Order Fast Track” gives everything needed to conduct shorter, fairer, more orderly meetings, including: The fundamentals of parliamentary procedure, with tips on which rules to use for your meetings; simple suggestions for making, seconding and debating motions; a primer on voting, from knowing when it’s required, to breaking ties, to handling absentee and proxy votes; straightforward strategies for setting and sticking to an agenda; how to efficiently record your meeting’s minutes; tips for handling disruptive members and tyrannical chairs; extensive discussion of electronic meetings; and tips for running better virtual meetings.

Why I wrote it: Proper meeting procedure is more important than ever, particularly in these contentious times. The book was written to help meeting of governmental bodies, nonprofits, unions, community associations (HOAs and condos), and voluntary organizations be shorter, fairer and more legal. The book is updated for the new 2020 “Robert’s Rules of Order Newly Revised” and includes guidance on virtual meetings. More details at www.jimslaughter.com.

Other books I have had published: “The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Parliamentary Procedure, Fast Track”; “Notes and Comments on Robert’s Rules, Fourth Edition”; “Notes and Comments on Robert’s Rules, Fifth Edition”.

Where (how) to buy my new book: Amazon, traditional and online bookstores, as well as electronically for Kindle, Nook and iPad.

* * * *

Author: Valerie Nieman

City: Reidsville

Book title: “In the Lonely Blackwater”

Publisher: Regal House/Fitzroy Books

What it’s about: A whip-smart outsider insecure in her sexual identity, 17-year-old Maggie explores the North Carolina woods and avoids misery at home and school by communing with shadowy figures including a long-ago biologist. When her gorgeous cousin’s brutalized body is found at the marina where Maggie lives with her alcoholic father, a persistent detective suggests that she’s the prime suspect — and this backwater world, where people perpetually reinvent themselves to survive, suddenly becomes more complex and dangerous. “This novel is an intricate and intriguing work of art,” wrote Fred Chappell.

Why I wrote it: A lifetime spent wandering the woods came together with my passion for dark and cerebral stories of crime and the human heart.

Other books I have had published: “To the Bones” “Evocative, intelligent prose conjures an anxious mood and strong sense of place while spotlighting the societal and environmental devastation wrought by the coal mining industry.” Kirkus Reviews. This book was a finalist for the Manly Wade Wellman Prize. Three additional novels, including N.C.-set “Blood Clay”, “Leopard Lady: A Life in Verse” and two other poetry collections, a short fiction collection.

Where (how) to buy my new book: Scuppernong Books, Barnes & Noble, Bookmarks, Sunrise Books, Pig City Books, McIntyre’s Fine Books, and online.

* * * *

Author: Grace Marcus

City: Reidsville

Book title: “Visible Signs”

Publisher: TouchPoint Press

What it’s about: Unable to reconcile her sheltered existence with the plight of the community’s poor, Sister Jude leaves the convent only to become ensnared in her best friend’s crumbling marriage. When Connie, pregnant with two children in tow, shows up at her door, Jude offers them refuge. In her mission to feed the hungry and free Connie from her overbearing husband, Jude soon learns how little she understands of the vagaries of the heart. And that her fierce faith and determination may not be enough to save Connie from her husband, the children from danger or herself from a fall from grace.

Why I wrote it: Having been the beneficiary of the women’s liberation movement, I wondered what it was like for the women who came before me; women who had placed their bets before the rules changed. I set “Visible Signs” during the civil rights, women’s rights and anti-war movements of the 1970s. Both Sister Jude, a Catholic nun, and her childhood friend, Connie, a wife and mother, had chosen vocations that seemed inevitable given their histories. When the societal norms began to shift, both women were forced to navigate that new world with its challenges to the institutions of marriage, church and state.

Where (how) to buy my new book: Bookshop.org, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indie Bound, TouchPoint Press, and local bookstores.