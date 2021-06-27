What I'm Writing

Why I wrote it: I am a Vietnam-era Air Force veteran, and while writing my first book in 2013, I became quite interested in the individual stories of the men who fought and died in Vietnam. These young men were the very best our country had to offer fifty years ago. They gave up everything for us and for our country. We need to remember them and their sacrifice.

Other books I have had published: "Unlikely Warriors: The Army Security Agency's Secret War in Vietnam 1961-1973" co-authored with Lonnie M. Long (ranked No. 14 nationally in the genre in June 2013 and nominated for the Paolucci Book Award in 2014).

Where (how) to buy my new book: The book is available in paperback and Kindle from Amazon or Barnes & Noble, online or by mail.

****

Author: Paula Williams

City: High Point

Book title: "Praying from the Pit: Devotions for the Cancer Journey"

Publisher: Self-published through Amazon