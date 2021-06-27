What I'm Writing

Author: David Brown
City: Greensboro
Book title: "Love Murder Mystery"
Publisher: Self-published
What it’s about: A young Jew, a recent graduate from a journalism college, selects a city to for his future. He discovers and writes about mysteries and murders while falling in love with a local teacher. Their marriage results in mysteries.
Why I wrote it: Having published four books since I became 90-years-old, I did not expect to write another one. Because of being house-bound due to the pandemic, I began writing short stories. They resulted in my writing this book.
Other books I have had published: "Thoughts Into Words," "Frank: The Philosopher," "Lucy Wants A Kitty," "Lucy"
Where (how) to buy my new book: At this time, books can only by writing to me, the publisher, and sending $20 to cover cost of the book and shipping it to the given address.
****
Author: Euthena Newman
City: Greensboro
Book title: "Moving Day"
Publisher: Xlibris
What it’s about: This book is about deep and abiding friendships. Charlotte knew it was time to move from her large but lonely five-bedroom house to a retirement community. As she was packing, she found a faded photography of four young women standing on the precipice of adulthood. As she looked closer at the picture, her mind brought forth a kaleidoscope of memories of the lives, the loves, and the adversities these women had encountered. This is the story of every woman who has been blessed to have good friends who would never let you travel life's road alone.
Why I wrote it: I think everyone has a story in them, waiting for the right reason or the right time to come forth. Being shut in during the pandemic gave me the right time to release mine.
Where (how) to buy my new book: Xlibris, www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/819714-moving-day
****
Author: Stanley Sprague
City: Greensboro
Book title: "Pakistan Since Independence A History, 1947 to Today"
Publisher: McFarland
What it’s about: History of Pakistan, and how this nuclear nation fought three wars with India, assisted terrorists fight American troops in Afghanistan, etc. sanctuary to Osama bin Laden.
Why I wrote it: After reading many books on Pakistan, I realized there were no recent books covering the key events in Pakistan's history. I wrote my book to fill this void.
Other books I have had published: None. Since my book, was published it has been acquired by 29 university libraries according to World Catalog of Books.
Where (how) to buy my new book: My book can be purchased online through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, etc. Amazon offers a kindle version. The Greensboro Public Library also has a copy.
****
Author: Gary B. Blackburn
City: Oak Ridge
Book title: "Those Gentle Heroes: A Tribute"
Publisher: Newman Springs Publishing
What it’s about: The books recounts 21 individual stories of young men who sacrificed everything for their country and their buddies during the Vietnam War. "Be not ashamed to say you loved them, though you may, or may not have always. Take what they have left, and what they have taught you with their dying, and keep it as your own. And in that time that when men decide, and feel safe, to call the war insane, take one moment, to embrace these gentle heroes you left behind." -Capt. Michael Davis O'Donnell
Why I wrote it: I am a Vietnam-era Air Force veteran, and while writing my first book in 2013, I became quite interested in the individual stories of the men who fought and died in Vietnam. These young men were the very best our country had to offer fifty years ago. They gave up everything for us and for our country. We need to remember them and their sacrifice.
Other books I have had published: "Unlikely Warriors: The Army Security Agency's Secret War in Vietnam 1961-1973" co-authored with Lonnie M. Long (ranked No. 14 nationally in the genre in June 2013 and nominated for the Paolucci Book Award in 2014).
Where (how) to buy my new book: The book is available in paperback and Kindle from Amazon or Barnes & Noble, online or by mail.
****
Author: Paula Williams
City: High Point
Book title: "Praying from the Pit: Devotions for the Cancer Journey"
Publisher: Self-published through Amazon
What it’s about: Last year in the middle of COVID, my husband, Gralyn, was diagnosed with lung cancer. He had surgery in September of 2020 that resulted in his entire right lung being removed. In addition to that difficult surgery, he had four doses of chemotherapy. Thankfully, Gralyn is now cancer-free, but still dealing with living with one lung and the side effects of chemotherapy that include significant hearing loss for him. During our cancer journey, I kept my sanity by writing in my journal which I decided to turn into a devotional book. God's grace is what got us through this ordeal.
Why I wrote it: As a retired teacher (20 years at Pilot Elementary in Greensboro) and freelance writer, I want to help others dealing with cancer to know that they are not alone, that someone understands, and point them to the Source of hope we have clung to in Jesus Christ. Gralyn and I have donated copies of my book to the Hayworth Cancer Center at WFBH Medical Center in High Point who took care of Gralyn so wonderfully and will continue to supply them with copies for new cancer patients.
Other books I have had published: This is my first book, but I did write a biweekly column called "Lessons Learned" for the High Point Enterprise for 23 years. I have also written devotions numerous times for the devotional guide, Open Windows, published by Lifeway.
Where (how) to buy my new book: Amazon.com.
****
Author: Jim Broos
City: Thomasville
Book title: "Dead Ground and the Last Venetian"
Publisher: Jim Broos
What it’s about: The heroic deeds of two otherwise ordinary women. Nicole Valentine, living in Piedmont, NC, struggles to cope with a life-altering event that occurred when she was young. Sofia Vitali, an Italian living in Venice, Italy, is consumed with solving the latest water problems facing her city. Both women become romantically involved with men in their local areas. Nicole becomes immersed in trying to save a US national treasure. In a stroke of fate, Nicole and Sofia meet. Soon, they find themselves working together to solve the problems. This story deals with one's destiny and finding never-ending true love.
Why I wrote it: I wanted to depict the life of a woman living in Piedmont North Carolina who loves her country and proves it. I also wanted to give exposure to Venice, Italy through the eyes of another strong woman, who is a resident of Venice. My goal was to show how finding true love and one's destiny can evolve.
Other books I have had published: "Bridges of Venice, Walking Tours," "Venice Bridges, A Pictorial Collection"
Where (how) to buy my new book: Amazon.com.