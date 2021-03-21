What I'm Writing

Author: Patrick Cassidy
City: Greensboro
Book title: “Blue Wizard Detectives: Members of the Dark Spell 5”
Publisher: Light Switch Press
What it’s about: This is the fifth book in the Blue Wizard Detectives series. The story picks up where the last one left off: Blue Wizard Detectives versus the notorious criminal organization known as the Dark Spell 5 with the Alatar family curse known as Shearfire leading the charge. Will The Alatar Brothers, Professor James Pallando and their allies shut the Dark Spell 5 down before they get a chance, or will Shearfire rear all seven of his ugly heads in satisfaction of revenge, and have his organization rule the world?
Why I wrote it: I wanted to continue the series I created, plus I feel that it is the perfect add on. Since we’re all still hunkering down, why not give this and other works of mine a try.
Other books I have had published: “Blue Wizard Detectives: The Crystal Ball Case File of Ben Alatar,” “Blue Wizard Detectives: Wrath of the Iron Warlock,” “Cloud K9,” “Blue Wizard Detectives: The Queen of Voodoo with the Snake Hair Dew,” “Blue Wizard Detectives: The Lost Griffin King” and “What the Hoo: An Owl Found in the Heart of a Christmas Tree.”
Where (how) to buy my new book: E-books and can be purchased via Kindle, Nook or wherever e-books are sold.
* * * *
Author: Mac Lane
City: High Point
Book title: “Lovin’ Life: A Collection of Humor Columns”
Publisher: Book Baby
What it’s about: Amusing slices of fatherhood and marriage as well as local and family life.
Why I wrote it: “Lovin’ Life” is a collection of my most beloved humor columns that have appeared in the News & Record (and before that The High Point Enterprise) for the past 18 years. The pieces are often thoughtful, sometime silly, but never boring.
Where (how) to buy my new book: Sunrise Books, 1101 N. Main St., High Point; Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro; Amazon.com; or Barnes & Noble Friendly Center.