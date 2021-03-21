What I'm Writing

What it’s about: This is the fifth book in the Blue Wizard Detectives series. The story picks up where the last one left off: Blue Wizard Detectives versus the notorious criminal organization known as the Dark Spell 5 with the Alatar family curse known as Shearfire leading the charge. Will The Alatar Brothers, Professor James Pallando and their allies shut the Dark Spell 5 down before they get a chance, or will Shearfire rear all seven of his ugly heads in satisfaction of revenge, and have his organization rule the world?