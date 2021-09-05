What I'm Writing

Author: Barbara Lou ‘Jessup’ Voegeli
City: Highland Park, Ill. (formerly of Greensboro, where she attended Lindley Elementary School and graduated in 1956 with honors from Greensboro Senior High School).
Book title: “A Fine Pair of Troublemakers”
Publisher: Carypress International Books
What it’s about: It is about the exploits of a boy and his pet goat in rural America in the 1930s.
Why she wrote it: The novel, which she wrote prior to her death in May 2020, was based on the author’s experiences on her grandparents’ farm where she spent summers. She loved her grandparents, Walter Dawson Jessup and Bessie Myrtle Dean Jessup. She researched the Jessup family history to the 16th century, including a Jessup that served as a patriot taking care of the sick and wounded in his home at the battle of Guilford Courthouse. Also Thomas Bascomb Jessup enlisted as a private in 1862 with the North Carolina Infantry.
Where (how) to buy the new book: Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
* * * *
Author: Barbara Moran
City: Greensboro
Book title: “What Just Happened: Stories in Verse”
Publisher: Bonaventura Press, Aspen, Colo.
What it’s about: Over the last 30 years, I gathered memories of a lifetime and wove them into stories in verse. Experiences, observations and fiction emerged along the way. An early reviewer said “Moran’s stories in verse are so intelligent, poignant, approachable and full of wit and cleverness, but never condescending or stuffy. (Dr. Laura Lomax) Another said “This keenly observant poet quietly and compellingly brings memories vividly to life. These are stories anyone can enjoy.”(Keith Cushman, professor of English.) Jing Tsu, professor of East Asian Literature at Yale, said “This is a beautifully crafted collection of sparkling gems!”
Why I wrote it: I started to assemble the stories in verse that I had been writing for over 30 years so that my children and grandchildren would know a little more about who I was and what counted most to me in this life. As I read the verses to others over the years, I received much encouragement to continue exploring my memories. The collection is chronological, opening with my childhood memories of World War II, but it expands into many diversions and flights of fancy. The writing gave me much joy and I am happy to share it with a larger circle of readers.
Other books I have published: I published a very different book in 2008. “Voices of the Silent Generation” was a book of social history, subtitled “Strong Women Tell Their Stories.” Seventeen women who were born in the 1930s, including Greensboro’s Shirley Frye and Shelly Weiner, told of coming of age in a time before feminism or civil rights laws were available to them. The women represented a wide variety of ethnic, racial and geographical origins. All faced adversity. As members of the Silent Generation, they had much in common, including gratitude, spunk, patience and fortitude. A revisionist history of the 1950s accompanied their stories.
Where (how) to buy my new book: Paperback copies are available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other online booksellers at $12.99. Hardcover books are available for $20 plus shipping from Bonventura Press at WhatJustHappenedBook@gmail.com or bbmoran1@gmail.com