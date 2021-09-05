What I'm Writing

What it’s about: Over the last 30 years, I gathered memories of a lifetime and wove them into stories in verse. Experiences, observations and fiction emerged along the way. An early reviewer said “Moran’s stories in verse are so intelligent, poignant, approachable and full of wit and cleverness, but never condescending or stuffy. (Dr. Laura Lomax) Another said “This keenly observant poet quietly and compellingly brings memories vividly to life. These are stories anyone can enjoy.”(Keith Cushman, professor of English.) Jing Tsu, professor of East Asian Literature at Yale, said “This is a beautifully crafted collection of sparkling gems!”

Why I wrote it: I started to assemble the stories in verse that I had been writing for over 30 years so that my children and grandchildren would know a little more about who I was and what counted most to me in this life. As I read the verses to others over the years, I received much encouragement to continue exploring my memories. The collection is chronological, opening with my childhood memories of World War II, but it expands into many diversions and flights of fancy. The writing gave me much joy and I am happy to share it with a larger circle of readers.