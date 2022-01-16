What I'm Writing

Author: Christopher Musselwhite
City: Greensboro
Book title: "Barker Ten Mile: Stories from the Edge"
Publisher: Xlibris
What it’s about: The 14 short stories in "Barker Ten Mile" string together the boyhood adventures of a certain Christopher Musselwhite -- stories he swears are true, and not the least bit stretched. Perhaps we can give him the benefit of the doubt as he sagely never casts himself the hero.
How else could we stand for such extravagant accounts of Christmas in July, of a glass eye popped out for any paying school-boy, of a place you can no longer find on the map? How else could we believe the wonder and danger and skin-of-your-teeth luck he knew on a green patch of earth, on the edge of a changing world?
Why I wrote it: My ancestral home is situated along a mile-long stretch of Regan Church Road on the edge of Barker Ten Mile, a rural community roughly triangulated by the town of Lumberton and the communities of Tolarsville and Smiths township in Robeson County, North Carolina. My ancestors have farmed this land since before the American Revolution. It is aptly named Barker Ten Mile for its juxtaposition to Barker Methodist Church and the Ten Mile Swamp which weaves through the community. The Barker Ten Mile that I knew as a child no longer exists. I wanted my grandchildren to have a glimpse into my early years there and, with no museum to transport us on a sentimental tour, I started telling them stories.
My initial plan was to write two or three of my most memorable stories from growing up on the literal edge of the Barker Ten Mile community and the figurative edge of my extended family. I decided I would give the stories to my grandchildren and that would be the end of it. But when I started writing, something unexpected happened. The colors in my memory became brighter, the stories more vivid and my long-buried memories resurrected. Lost stories resurfaced, also begging to be told. The more I wrote, and rewrote, and rewrote, the more I remembered and reclaimed the stories. When I'd tell my grandchildren one of the stories, their reaction was always, "Pop, tell us another one."
My grandchildren's curiosity helped me to appreciate the uniqueness of Barker Ten Mile and my place in that community as well as within my family. I discovered how unusual these familiar stories were. I developed an appreciation for the boy who navigated that sometimes dangerous and occasional dysfunctional world, often alone, and the fortitude to it took to traverse it. The stories play out on a backdrop of a changing South, racially, economically and culturally.
Other books I have had published: "Dangerous Opportunity: Making Change Work" 2004, second edition 2010, Xlibris Press.
Where (how) to buy my new book: Scuppernong Books, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Xlibris. Book website: www.barkertenmile.com.
Author: Carole Watterson Troxler
City: Elon
Book title: "Sallie Stockard and Adversities Met by an Educated Woman of the New South"
Publisher: North Carolina Office of Archives and History
What it’s about: Sallie Stockard -- ambitious, well-educated, and hard-working -- lived from 1869 to 1963, beginning here in the North Carolina piedmont and ending on Long Island, NY. Her adult accomplishments exceeded the expectations of women of the rural South, but she also endured difficulties as an adult that were greater than most of her cohorts expected. Her life provokes this question: how did it happen that the first woman to graduate from a major southern university (UNC, 1898, MA 1900), and who followed that accomplishment by publishing the first histories of Alamance, Guilford, and three Arkansas counties, spent the next quarter century cleaning other people’s houses? The answer is deeper than the obvious factor: her husband’s 1909 abandonment of her and their children while the couple homesteaded in New Mexico. After decades of poverty, frugality, and self-promotion in the southwest, she landed on her feet in Manhattan, with substantial educations for her children– always her lodestar. Stockard did not achieve her professional ambitions, but with land and a pleasant home on Long Island, she farmed, as she said, “in a small way,” and began writing memories of her childhood near Saxapahaw, a long-delayed pleasure.
Why I wrote it: Sallie left multiple drafts of her childhood life, and they grew weaker with her mental decline in the late 1950s. Her daughter selected coherent portions, edited them heavily, and contributed them to UNC as a tribute to her mother. I came across them in the 1990s while researching for Shuttle & Plow: A History of Alamance County. The daughter, Ione Kilmer Carhart, assured me that there was much more material and encouraged me to edit and publish the childhood memoirs. That was my original intention, but when I realized Stockard had written absolutely nothing about the period after about 1904, when her life took a dark turn, I realized there was an important story in her adulthood if only I could ferret out enough information to comprehend it and tell it convincingly. While most of the book is the biography, the final one-third is my edition of her charming childhood memoirs of farm and community life in the late 19th century.
Other books I have had published: "The Loyalist Experience in North Carolina" (1976); "Shuttle & Plow: a History of Alamance County, North Carolina" (coauthored with William Murray Vincent) (1999); "Pyle’s Defeat: Deception at the Racepath" (2003); "Farming Dissenters: The Regulator Movement in Piedmont North Carolina" (2011)' "The Red Dog: A Tale of the Carolina Frontier" (historical fiction, 2017)