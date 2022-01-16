What I'm Writing

What it’s about: Sallie Stockard -- ambitious, well-educated, and hard-working -- lived from 1869 to 1963, beginning here in the North Carolina piedmont and ending on Long Island, NY. Her adult accomplishments exceeded the expectations of women of the rural South, but she also endured difficulties as an adult that were greater than most of her cohorts expected. Her life provokes this question: how did it happen that the first woman to graduate from a major southern university (UNC, 1898, MA 1900), and who followed that accomplishment by publishing the first histories of Alamance, Guilford, and three Arkansas counties, spent the next quarter century cleaning other people’s houses? The answer is deeper than the obvious factor: her husband’s 1909 abandonment of her and their children while the couple homesteaded in New Mexico. After decades of poverty, frugality, and self-promotion in the southwest, she landed on her feet in Manhattan, with substantial educations for her children– always her lodestar. Stockard did not achieve her professional ambitions, but with land and a pleasant home on Long Island, she farmed, as she said, “in a small way,” and began writing memories of her childhood near Saxapahaw, a long-delayed pleasure.