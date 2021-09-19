What I’m Writing

Author: Clinton Festa

City: Greensboro

Book title: “Ancient Canada”

Publisher: CamCat Books

What it’s about: When two sisters are exiled from their native home, they embark on an epic journey throughout the mythological world of Ancient Canada. Using Lavender’s unique ability to see life and death, she and elder sister Marigold, must stay within the narrow margins of survival in an alternate Arctic Circle. “Ancient Canada” is told by the various characters and creatures Lavender and Marigold encounter along their journey. Each provides a different perspective and story of their own.

Why I wrote it: I wanted to write a story inspired by ancient mythology but based on modern sensibilities. Most of all, I had an idea that wouldn’t leave me alone until it was written, and I’m hoping to share it with as many people as possible. Writing my first novel was a long but rewarding experience, which included a complete re-write of this story when my original publisher was purchased by the new one (CamCat Books). I would recommend the writer’s journey to anyone who has a story idea that they just can’t get out of their head.