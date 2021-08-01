What I'm Writing

Author: Paula Williams
City: High Point
Book title: “Praying from the Pit: Devotions for the Cancer Journey”
Publisher: Self-published through Amazon
What it’s about: Last year in the middle of COVID, my husband, Gralyn, was diagnosed with lung cancer. He had surgery in September of 2020 that resulted in his entire right lung being removed. In addition to that difficult surgery, he had four doses of chemotherapy. Thankfully, Gralyn is now cancer-free, but still dealing with living with one lung and the side effects of chemotherapy that include significant hearing loss. During our cancer journey, I kept my sanity by writing in my journal which I decided to turn into a devotional book. God’s grace is what got us through this ordeal.
Why I wrote it: As a retired teacher (20 years at Pilot Elementary School in Greensboro) and freelance writer, I want to help others dealing with cancer to know that they are not alone, that someone understands and point them to the source of hope we have clung to in Jesus Christ. Gralyn and I have donated copies of my book to the Hayworth Cancer Center at WFBH Medical Center in High Point who took care of Gralyn so wonderfully and will continue to supply them with copies for new cancer patients.
Other books I have had published: This is my first book, but I did write a biweekly column called “Lessons Learned” for the High Point Enterprise for 23 years. I have also written devotions numerous times for the devotional guide, Open Windows, published by Lifeway.
Where (how) to buy my new book: Amazon.
* * * *
Author: Stanley Sprague
City: Greensboro
Book title: “Pakistan Since Independence: A History, 1947 to Today”
Publisher: McFarland
What it’s about: History of Pakistan, and how this nuclear nation fought three wars with India, assisted terrorists to fight American troops in Afghanistan, sanctuary to Osama bin Laden, etc.
Why I wrote it: After reading many books on Pakistan, I realized there were no recent books covering the key events in Pakistan’s history. I wrote my book to fill this void.
Other books I have had published: None. Since my book was published it has been acquired by 29 university libraries according to World Catalog of Books.
Where (how) to buy my new book: Online through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, etc. Amazon offers a Kindle version. The Greensboro Public Library also has a copy.
* * * *
Author: Barbara Hege
City: Greensboro
Book title: "Water from the Well"
Publisher: Crosslink Publishing
What it’s about: Addresses our need to 'drink' and feed upon God's Word; bringing us into a deeper relationship with Him. In doing this and walking in obedience to Him, we come to know Him, not just about Him. Also addresses from scripture some issues we face in today's world.
Why I wrote it: I wrote this at the leading of the Lord. Hopefully, to help us as His children to grow in our relationship with Him; and to share the blessed gospel of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Other books I have had published: "Selected Pearls From The Word", "Consequences of Divorce"
Where (how) to buy my new book: Amazon.com. Listed under author: Barbara White Hege