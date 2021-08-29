What I'm Writing

Author: Benjamin Rattray
City: Greensboro
Book title: “When All Becomes New: A Doctor’s Stories of Life, Love, and Loss”
Publisher: Wipf & Stock
What it’s about: Every year half a million babies are admitted to neonatal intensive care units across the country, their stories and experiences largely hidden from view. “When All Becomes New” is a collection of true stories that takes readers behind closed doors and into the neonatal intensive care unit to reveal heart-breaking realities, joyful and unexpected recoveries, and the often long, uncertain road of recovery encountered in newborn critical care. The book shares a doctor’s intimate reflections on life and medicine, the tension between faith and suffering, and how faith and hope can change the way we see the world.
Why I wrote it: This book provides a window into the high-stakes field of newborn critical care. It reveals what it’s like to perform high risk interventions such as resuscitating a baby on the cusp of viability, flying to stabilize a sick newborn and removing and replacing twice a baby’s blood volume. Within the patient narratives are reflections on the disquieting transition from work to home and the death of a close colleague. Ultimately, it tells the stories of everyday people thrust into great joys and challenges, into circumstances of life and love and loss.
Where (how) to buy the new book: Scuppernong Books, Amazon.com. (Release date is Sept. 9.)
* * * *
Author: Joshua Brown
City: High Point
Book title: “Springfield Friends: 250 Years: The People of Springfield”
Publisher: Springfield Memorial Association
What it’s about: Seventy-one biographies of the people who have shaped Springfield Friends Meeting, one of the oldest Quaker meetings in the Triad. Springfield has been home to a variety of people who helped found Guilford College, worked on the Underground Railroad, started banks, the furniture industry, newspapers, served as ministers, missionaries, mayors and more.
Why I wrote it: Springfield Friends was founded in 1773 (three years before the Declaration of Independence). We are getting ready for our 250th anniversary. These are stories about people from this area who have been forgotten today but who deserve to be known.
Other books I have had published: “Autobiography of Allen Jay” (2010), “Rumors of the Resurrection” (2008), “A Good Idea of Hell: Letters from a Chasseur a Pied” (2003, won award for Best Memoir from the Society for Military History), and “What Does an Angel Look Like?” (2000)