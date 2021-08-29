What I'm Writing

Author: Benjamin Rattray

City: Greensboro

Book title: “When All Becomes New: A Doctor’s Stories of Life, Love, and Loss”

Publisher: Wipf & Stock

What it’s about: Every year half a million babies are admitted to neonatal intensive care units across the country, their stories and experiences largely hidden from view. “When All Becomes New” is a collection of true stories that takes readers behind closed doors and into the neonatal intensive care unit to reveal heart-breaking realities, joyful and unexpected recoveries, and the often long, uncertain road of recovery encountered in newborn critical care. The book shares a doctor’s intimate reflections on life and medicine, the tension between faith and suffering, and how faith and hope can change the way we see the world.