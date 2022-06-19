What I'm Writing

Author: Barbara White Hege

City: Greensboro

Book title: “It’s All About Him”

Publisher: Crosslink Publishing

What it’s about: Experience the abundant life in coming to know the Lord Jesus Christ. We learn that life is all about Him and not about us. In submission to Him, we experience true life and fulfillment of why we were created. That purpose is to show forth His praise and His glory through the power of the Holy Spirit whom He has given us.

Why I wrote it: I wrote it in obedience to God and to hopefully encourage, others in our walk with Him in a world that is becoming more and more hostile to us. My prayer is that God is glorified in and through it.

Other books I have had published: “Consequences of Divorce”, “Selected Pearls From The Word”, “Water From The Well”

Where (how) to buy my new book: Amazon and barnesandnoble.com

* * * *

Author: Kaylen Hawkins

City: Greensboro

Book title: “Where’s Kendall?”

Publisher: Kaylen Hawkins

What it’s about: A children’s book about a little boy who gets into mischief while wandering around his house. He keeps his parents on their toes as they consistently find him in funny places as they try to do daily house work.

Why I wrote it: This book is about mine and my husband’s experiences with our toddler, Kendall. He is an adventurous and curious little boy who enjoys exploring his surroundings. I wrote this book to bring joy to readers, to give more representation to children of color in literature, and to give my son a special gift to treasure as he grows.

Where (how) to buy my new book: Amazon and IngramSpark.